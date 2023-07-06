4-star DB target sets commitment date

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Four-star defensive back Corian Gipson will make his commitment call on July 22.

4-star DB target Corian Gipson sets commitment date
by - 2023 Jul 6, Thu 17:25
Corian Gipson Photo
Corian Gipson - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Lancaster, TX (Lancaster HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#90 Overall, #5 S, #16 TX
Rivals:
#94 Overall, #8 S, #18 TX
24/7:
#137 Overall, #12 CB, #26 TX

Four-star Lancaster, Texas defensive back Corian Gipson has set a commitment date.

Gipson will make his call on July 22.

He has a final five of Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, TCU and Texas.

Gipson has high rankings both as a safety and a corner, with a No. 90 overall rank on ESPN as the No. 5 safety, a No. 94 overall rank on Rivals as the No. 8 safety and a No. 137 overall rank as the No. 12 cornerback on 247Sports.

Gipson has made multiple stops in Clemson, including for the big official visit weekend in early June, since a Clemson offer on March 27.

He currently has unanimous projections to Clemson on 247Sports' Crystal Ball, while On3's prediction tool has him favored to go to Texas.

Another DB target in Ashton Hampton is set to announce on July 15, who is also favored on 247Sports to pick Clemson, as well as on On3.

