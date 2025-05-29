2026 four-star DB Danny Odem of Orlando (FL) The First Academy announced he will be taking an official visit to Clemson, starting on Friday, May 30th.

Odem also has visits scheduled with Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Florida.

Odem is teammates with four-star Clemson pledge Chancellor Barclay, who committed to the Tigers in March after the Elite Retreat.

"I will be at Clemson University this weekend," said Odem on Twitter.