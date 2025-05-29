Odem also has visits scheduled with Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Florida.
4-star DB Danny Odem announces Clemson official visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago
Danny Odem - Cornerback
TigerNet: (3.70)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Orlando, FL (The First Academy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#27 CB, #61 FL
Rivals:
#35 CB, #81 FL
24/7:
#246 Overall, #22 CB, #30 FL

One of the top corners in Florida will be on campus this weekend.

2026 four-star DB Danny Odem of Orlando (FL) The First Academy announced he will be taking an official visit to Clemson, starting on Friday, May 30th.

Odem also has visits scheduled with Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Florida.

Odem is teammates with four-star Clemson pledge Chancellor Barclay, who committed to the Tigers in March after the Elite Retreat.

"I will be at Clemson University this weekend," said Odem on Twitter.

