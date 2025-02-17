4-star DB announces Clemson offer

"Extremely grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Pouncey said on X.

His reported offer list also includes Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, and Texas A&M among more Power conference schools.

Pouncey is a Florida legacy, a younger brother to former Gators Ethan and Jordan Pouncey.

He has an official visit trip to Miami announced for May 30-June 1.

Pouncey tallied three interceptions last season.