4-star DB announces Clemson offer

4-star DB Ayden Pouncey announces Clemson offer
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
Ayden Pouncey - Safety
TigerNet: (4.67)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 160   Hometown: Winter Park, FL (Winter Park HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#151 Overall, #9 S, #25 FL
Rivals:
#242 Overall, #18 S, #36 FL
24/7:
#131 Overall, #13 S, #15 FL

Four-star Winter Park, Florida defensive back Ayden Pouncey announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"Extremely grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Pouncey said on X.

His reported offer list also includes Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, and Texas A&M among more Power conference schools.

Pouncey is a Florida legacy, a younger brother to former Gators Ethan and Jordan Pouncey.

He has an official visit trip to Miami announced for May 30-June 1.

Pouncey tallied three interceptions last season.

