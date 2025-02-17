4-star DB announces Clemson offer

|
4-star DB Ayden Pouncey announces Clemson offer
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 160 Hometown: Winter Park, FL (Winter Park HS) Class: 2026
#151 Overall, #9 S, #25 FL
#242 Overall, #18 S, #36 FL
#131 Overall, #13 S, #15 FL
Four-star Winter Park, Florida defensive back Ayden Pouncey announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
"Extremely grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Pouncey said on X. His reported offer list also includes Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, and Texas A&M among more Power conference schools. Pouncey is a Florida legacy, a younger brother to former Gators Ethan and Jordan Pouncey. He has an official visit trip to Miami announced for May 30-June 1. Pouncey tallied three interceptions last season. Extremely grateful to receive an offer from Clemson university!!@CUCoachReed @WPCatsFootball @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ @JohnGarcia_Jr @adamgorney @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/5HWqmcRX1T
June 15, 2024
"Extremely grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Pouncey said on X.
His reported offer list also includes Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, and Texas A&M among more Power conference schools.
Pouncey is a Florida legacy, a younger brother to former Gators Ethan and Jordan Pouncey.
He has an official visit trip to Miami announced for May 30-June 1.
Pouncey tallied three interceptions last season.
Extremely grateful to receive an offer from Clemson university!!@CUCoachReed @WPCatsFootball @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ @JohnGarcia_Jr @adamgorney @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/5HWqmcRX1T— Ayden Pouncey (@AydenPouncey) February 18, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
|
- Report: Clemson bringing in former FBS head coach for defensive staff
- Cade Klubnik says a blunt transfer portal conversation with Dabo Swinney spurred big season
- National analyst on recruiting: 'I've got concerns about where Clemson's headed'
- Tigers post bookend big innings in rout of No. 12 Arizona
- Tigers come from behind again to win season opener over No. 13 Cowboys
- Swinney making moves to add veterans, coffee drinkers if you will, to his staff
- Tigers stomp Tar Heels to keep momentum rolling
- Duke coach addresses player safety concerns after Clemson fans stormed court
- Clemson cruises past Florida State in decisive road victory
- U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation