4-star D-lineman sets commitment date, has Clemson in final group

Kayden McDonald Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.74) (4.74)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 310 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#20 DT, #34 GA #20 DT, #34 GA Rivals:

#193 Overall, #8 DT, #14 GA #193 Overall, #8 DT, #14 GA 24/7:

#302 Overall, #44 DL, #27 GA #302 Overall, #44 DL, #27 GA 6-3310Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)2023

Four-star 2023 North Gwinnett (Ga.) defensive lineman Kayden McDonald has his commitment date set and his final schools for that call.

McDonald announced that he will commit on Oct. 31.

His final-5 group is Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma. Prediction services for 247Sports and On3.com each peg the Tigers as the favorite.

He is ranked as high as a top-200 prospect overall (Rivals; 193; No. 8 DT).

McDonald added a Clemson offer in May.