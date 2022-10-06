CLEMSON RECRUITING

Kayden McDonald will make his college call on Oct. 31.

4-star D-lineman sets commitment date, has Clemson in final group
by - 2022 Oct 6, Thu 18:17
Kayden McDonald - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 310   Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#20 DT, #34 GA
Rivals:
#193 Overall, #8 DT, #14 GA
24/7:
#302 Overall, #44 DL, #27 GA

Four-star 2023 North Gwinnett (Ga.) defensive lineman Kayden McDonald has his commitment date set and his final schools for that call.

McDonald announced that he will commit on Oct. 31.

His final-5 group is Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma. Prediction services for 247Sports and On3.com each peg the Tigers as the favorite.

He is ranked as high as a top-200 prospect overall (Rivals; 193; No. 8 DT).

McDonald added a Clemson offer in May.

