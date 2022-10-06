|
4-star D-lineman sets commitment date, has Clemson in final group
|2022 Oct 6, Thu 18:17-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Kayden McDonald - Defensive Line
Height: 6-3 Weight: 310 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.74)
Height: 6-3 Weight: 310 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2023
ESPN:
#20 DT, #34 GA
#20 DT, #34 GA
Rivals:
#193 Overall, #8 DT, #14 GA
#193 Overall, #8 DT, #14 GA
24/7:
#302 Overall, #44 DL, #27 GA
#302 Overall, #44 DL, #27 GA
Four-star 2023 North Gwinnett (Ga.) defensive lineman Kayden McDonald has his commitment date set and his final schools for that call.
McDonald announced that he will commit on Oct. 31.
His final-5 group is Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma. Prediction services for 247Sports and On3.com each peg the Tigers as the favorite.
He is ranked as high as a top-200 prospect overall (Rivals; 193; No. 8 DT).
McDonald added a Clemson offer in May.
Thank you God🙏🏾— Kayden (@KMac_DT) October 6, 2022
〽️🐊🌰⭕️🐅@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/LCL1j1GK7N
Tags: Clemson Football, Kayden McDonald