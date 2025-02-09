CLEMSON RECRUITING

Bear McWhorter earned an Under Armour all-star invite.

4-star Clemson target Bear McWhorter selected for Under Armour All-American game
by Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2025 Feb 9 16:10
Bear McWhorter Photo
Bear McWhorter - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 293   Hometown: White, GA (Cass HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#212 Overall, #9 OL, #25 GA
Rivals:
24/7:
#73 IOL, #72 GA

One priority Clemson target is receiving national recognition.

Bear McWhorter of White (GA) Cass High announced on his social media Sunday afternoon that he's been selected to the Under Armour All-American game.

McWhorter was in Carrolton, Georgia, on Sunday to participate in the Georgia Under Armour camp, and a strong performance has led to an invite to the brand's most prestigious game.

5-star specialist commitment hopes to contribute to Clemson's culture of winning
4-star Clemson target selected for national high school all-star game
Clemson falls just short against No. 13 UNC
