4-star Clemson target selected for national high school all-star game

|
4-star Clemson target Bear McWhorter selected for Under Armour All-American game
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 293 Hometown: White, GA (Cass HS) Class: 2026
#212 Overall, #9 OL, #25 GA
#73 IOL, #72 GA
One priority Clemson target is receiving national recognition.
Bear McWhorter of White (GA) Cass High announced on his social media Sunday afternoon that he's been selected to the Under Armour All-American game. McWhorter was in Carrolton, Georgia, on Sunday to participate in the Georgia Under Armour camp, and a strong performance has led to an invite to the brand's most prestigious game. blessed to have been selected to the @UnderArmour All-American game! huge shout out to @TheUCReport for the great camp and comp. #keepworking @CassFootball @Gates_CassHC @Velocity_LS @Velocity_LS pic.twitter.com/0C3cKODDux
Bear McWhorter of White (GA) Cass High announced on his social media Sunday afternoon that he's been selected to the Under Armour All-American game.
McWhorter was in Carrolton, Georgia, on Sunday to participate in the Georgia Under Armour camp, and a strong performance has led to an invite to the brand's most prestigious game.
blessed to have been selected to the @UnderArmour All-American game! huge shout out to @TheUCReport for the great camp and comp. #keepworking @CassFootball @Gates_CassHC @Velocity_LS @Velocity_LS pic.twitter.com/0C3cKODDux— ʙᴇᴀʀ ᴍᴄᴡʜᴏʀᴛᴇʀ (@BearMcWhorter) February 9, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
|
- Browns fans turn anger to Deshaun Watson, burn his jersey after Myles Garrett news
- Clemson hired former ACC offensive coordinator to analyst staff
- Tom Allen had his front teeth knocked out and finished practice
- Clemson-Duke gametime moved back
- Clemson recruiting still finds way to make noise in a quiet National Signing Day
- Clemson outlook: Spring games, surplus sales and alcohol sales
- Tigers capture highest-ranked win since 2015, stay unbeaten
- Twitter reacts to Clemson's win over No. 2 Duke
- Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
- Tigers sweep Gamecocks for second-straight Top 25 win