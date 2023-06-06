4-star CB, top Maryland prospect announces Clemson offer

|
4-star CB, top Maryland prospect Blake Woodby announces Clemson offer
2023 Jun 6, Tue 09:16
|
Height: 5-11 Weight: 180 Hometown: Baltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy HS) Class: 2025
#41 Overall, #6 CB, #1 MD
#58 Overall, #6 CB, #2 MD
#68 Overall, #9 CB, #1 MD
The top-rated prospect in Maryland and a 4-star cornerback announced a Clemson offer late Monday.
Four-star 2025 Baltimore, Maryland defensive back Blake Woodby reported the news.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Woodby said.
Out of St. Frances Academy, he is the No. 1 prospect in Maryland according to both ESPN and 247Sports and rated as high as No. 41 overall (ESPN).
Woodby's offer sheet also already includes Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado and Maryland among more Power 5 schools.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University #Allin 🐅 🟣🟠 @CUCoachReed @CoachMessay @CoachCammm @CoachJdubSFA pic.twitter.com/v2bdusddoE— Blake “Bobble” Woodby (@blake_woodby) June 6, 2023
|
