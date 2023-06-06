4-star CB, top Maryland prospect announces Clemson offer

BREAKING

Blake Woodby is a 4-star cornerback with a Clemson offer now.

4-star CB, top Maryland prospect Blake Woodby announces Clemson offer
by - 2023 Jun 6, Tue 09:16
Blake Woodby - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.52)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 180   Hometown: Baltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#41 Overall, #6 CB, #1 MD
Rivals:
#58 Overall, #6 CB, #2 MD
24/7:
#68 Overall, #9 CB, #1 MD

The top-rated prospect in Maryland and a 4-star cornerback announced a Clemson offer late Monday.

Four-star 2025 Baltimore, Maryland defensive back Blake Woodby reported the news.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Woodby said.

Out of St. Frances Academy, he is the No. 1 prospect in Maryland according to both ESPN and 247Sports and rated as high as No. 41 overall (ESPN).

Woodby's offer sheet also already includes Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado and Maryland among more Power 5 schools.

