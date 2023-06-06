4-star CB, top Maryland prospect announces Clemson offer

Four-star 2025 Baltimore, Maryland defensive back Blake Woodby reported the news.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Woodby said.

Out of St. Frances Academy, he is the No. 1 prospect in Maryland according to both ESPN and 247Sports and rated as high as No. 41 overall (ESPN).

Woodby's offer sheet also already includes Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado and Maryland among more Power 5 schools.