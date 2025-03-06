4-star Alabama QB sets March Clemson visit

|
4-star AL QB Trent Seaborn sets March Clemson visit

Height: 6-1 Weight: 200 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2027
#125 Overall, #11 QB, #12 AL
#92 Overall, #9 QB, #4 AL
Clemson's March visits continue to grow.
2027 four-star QB Trent Seaborn of Alabaster (AL) Seaborn is set to return to Clemson for an unofficial visit on March 7th. Seaborn is fielding offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Oregon, and other top programs. According to 247Sports, the four-star product is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2027. Excited to be back in Clemson tomorrow! 🐅 @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @SorrellsJordan @Clements_TJC @35Pwoo @j7alexander_ @JP_Priester @ClemsonInsider @TIinClemson @RecruitWarriors @samspiegs @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ @adamgorney @ClemsonSports @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/j8CHzdc1gT
2027 four-star QB Trent Seaborn of Alabaster (AL) Seaborn is set to return to Clemson for an unofficial visit on March 7th.
Seaborn is fielding offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Oregon, and other top programs. According to 247Sports, the four-star product is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2027.
Excited to be back in Clemson tomorrow! 🐅 @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @SorrellsJordan @Clements_TJC @35Pwoo @j7alexander_ @JP_Priester @ClemsonInsider @TIinClemson @RecruitWarriors @samspiegs @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ @adamgorney @ClemsonSports @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/j8CHzdc1gT— Trent Seaborn 2027 QB (@TrentSeaborn) March 6, 2025
