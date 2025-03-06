4-star Alabama QB sets March Clemson visit

Trent Seaborn is set to return to Clemson for an unofficial visit on March 7th.
Trent Seaborn is set to return to Clemson for an unofficial visit on March 7th.

4-star AL QB Trent Seaborn sets March Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 49 minutes ago
Trent Seaborn - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.57)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 200   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#125 Overall, #11 QB, #12 AL
24/7:
#92 Overall, #9 QB, #4 AL

Clemson's March visits continue to grow.

2027 four-star QB Trent Seaborn of Alabaster (AL) Seaborn is set to return to Clemson for an unofficial visit on March 7th.

Seaborn is fielding offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Oregon, and other top programs. According to 247Sports, the four-star product is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2027.

