4-star 2024 cornerback has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Kaleb Beasley Cornerback TigerNet: (4.70) (4.70)

Height: 6-0 Weight: 179 Hometown: Nashville, TN (Lipscomb Academy HS) Class: 2024 ESPN:

#149 Overall, #16 CB, #2 TN #149 Overall, #16 CB, #2 TN Rivals:

#42 Overall, #30 CB, #7 TN #42 Overall, #30 CB, #7 TN 24/7:

#194 Overall, #20 CB, #2 TN #194 Overall, #20 CB, #2 TN 6-0179Nashville, TN (Lipscomb Academy HS)2024

2024 Nashville cornerback Kaleb Beasley released a top schools list with Clemson on it Saturday.

Beasley added a Clemson offer last month. He is rated as high as a top-150 prospect overall (149) and the No. 2 player out of Tennessee (ESPN).

Beasley has Clemson in a top-10 group with Penn State, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Notre Dame and LSU.

He's reported close to 30 offers total already with Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss and UCF also in his list.