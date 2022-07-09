Kaleb Beasley released a top group with Clemson on it after receiving an offer from the Tigers last month.
Kaleb Beasley released a top group with Clemson on it after receiving an offer from the Tigers last month.

4-star 2024 cornerback has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Jul 9, Sat 16:04
Kaleb Beasley - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 179   Hometown: Nashville, TN (Lipscomb Academy HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#149 Overall, #16 CB, #2 TN
Rivals:
#42 Overall, #30 CB, #7 TN
24/7:
#194 Overall, #20 CB, #2 TN

2024 Nashville cornerback Kaleb Beasley released a top schools list with Clemson on it Saturday.

Beasley added a Clemson offer last month. He is rated as high as a top-150 prospect overall (149) and the No. 2 player out of Tennessee (ESPN).

Beasley has Clemson in a top-10 group with Penn State, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Notre Dame and LSU.

He's reported close to 30 offers total already with Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss and UCF also in his list.

