4-star 2024 cornerback has Clemson in top schools
|2022 Jul 9, Sat 16:04-
Kaleb Beasley - Cornerback
Height: 6-0 Weight: 179 Hometown: Nashville, TN (Lipscomb Academy HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.70)
ESPN:
#149 Overall, #16 CB, #2 TN
Rivals:
#42 Overall, #30 CB, #7 TN
24/7:
#194 Overall, #20 CB, #2 TN
2024 Nashville cornerback Kaleb Beasley released a top schools list with Clemson on it Saturday.
Beasley added a Clemson offer last month. He is rated as high as a top-150 prospect overall (149) and the No. 2 player out of Tennessee (ESPN).
Beasley has Clemson in a top-10 group with Penn State, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Notre Dame and LSU.
He's reported close to 30 offers total already with Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss and UCF also in his list.
TOP TEN. pic.twitter.com/OomQO9zAub— Kaleb beasley (@kalebbeasley) July 9, 2022
#AGTG Blessed to receive a(n) offer from Clemson University!! @CUCoachReed @coachski_ @ClemsonFB @DilfersDimes @si_one11 @RileyElite3 pic.twitter.com/AbPZAQ5mNN— Kaleb beasley (@kalebbeasley) June 12, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Kaleb Beasley