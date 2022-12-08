4-star 2023 RB has Clemson in top four

CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star 2023 RB Jamarion Wilcox has Clemson in top four
by - 2022 Dec 8, Thu 15:34
Jamarion Wilcox - Running Back
TigerNet: (3.54)

Height: 5-9   Weight: 195   Hometown: Douglasville, GA (South Paulding HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#54 RB, #79 GA
Rivals:
#146 Overall, #9 RB, #46 GA
24/7:
#90 RB, #119 GA

Clemson is seeking an addition or two in the 2023 running back class and a nearby rising prospect has Clemson in his top-4.

2023 Douglasville, Georgia 4-star Jamarion Wilcox included Clemson in his top-4 group on Thursday, along with Auburn, Kentucky and Ohio State.

He tallied 2,382 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior. Wilcox earned Region 5-6A offensive player of the year honors.

Wilcox picked up a Clemson offer in mid-September.

He's up to as high as No. 146 overall and the No. 9 running back for Rivals.com.

