4-star 2023 RB has Clemson in top four

4-star 2023 RB Jamarion Wilcox has Clemson in top four
Jamarion Wilcox - Running Back
Height: 5-9 Weight: 195 Hometown: Douglasville, GA (South Paulding HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (3.54)
ESPN:
Rivals:
24/7:
Clemson is seeking an addition or two in the 2023 running back class and a nearby rising prospect has Clemson in his top-4.
2023 Douglasville, Georgia 4-star Jamarion Wilcox included Clemson in his top-4 group on Thursday, along with Auburn, Kentucky and Ohio State.
He tallied 2,382 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior. Wilcox earned Region 5-6A offensive player of the year honors.
Wilcox picked up a Clemson offer in mid-September.
He's up to as high as No. 146 overall and the No. 9 running back for Rivals.com.
Thank The Man Above pic.twitter.com/hG3CZlpFhb— //\\1//\\ (@JamarionWilcox1) December 8, 2022
