4-star 2023 RB has Clemson in top four

4-star 2023 RB Jamarion Wilcox has Clemson in top four

Jamarion Wilcox Running Back

Height: 5-9 Weight: 195 Hometown: Douglasville, GA (South Paulding HS) Class: 2023

#54 RB, #79 GA

#146 Overall, #9 RB, #46 GA

#90 RB, #119 GA

Clemson is seeking an addition or two in the 2023 running back class and a nearby rising prospect has Clemson in his top-4.

2023 Douglasville, Georgia 4-star Jamarion Wilcox included Clemson in his top-4 group on Thursday, along with Auburn, Kentucky and Ohio State.

He tallied 2,382 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior. Wilcox earned Region 5-6A offensive player of the year honors.

Wilcox picked up a Clemson offer in mid-September.

He's up to as high as No. 146 overall and the No. 9 running back for Rivals.com.