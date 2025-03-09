Clemson is one of the many programs on a spring visit list for Carter Jones.
Clemson is one of the many programs on a spring visit list for Carter Jones.

2027 VA OL Carter Jones sets Clemson spring visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago
Carter Jones - Offensive Line
Height: 6-6   Weight: 280   Hometown: Poquoson, VA (Poquoson HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN: NR
Rivals:

One Virginia lineman's spring just filled up with visits.

Carter Jones of Poquoson (VA) just set 11 spring visits, and Clemson is one of the many programs on that list.

Jones started with West Virginia on March 8th and will finish with Penn State on April 26th.

In between that, he will visit Georgia, North Carolina, Clemson (March 29), South Carolina, Tennessee, Duke, Pittsburgh, Maryland and Rutgers.

2027 VA lineman sets Clemson spring visit
2027 VA lineman sets Clemson spring visit
