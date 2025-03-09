2027 VA lineman sets Clemson spring visit

|
2027 VA OL Carter Jones sets Clemson spring visit
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-6 Weight: 280 Hometown: Poquoson, VA (Poquoson HS) Class: 2027
One Virginia lineman's spring just filled up with visits.
Carter Jones of Poquoson (VA) just set 11 spring visits, and Clemson is one of the many programs on that list. Jones started with West Virginia on March 8th and will finish with Penn State on April 26th. In between that, he will visit Georgia, North Carolina, Clemson (March 29), South Carolina, Tennessee, Duke, Pittsburgh, Maryland and Rutgers. Super blessed and excited to visit all of these schools this spring‼️Thank you @TomLoy247 for the graphic! @BrianDohn247 @EvanGWatkins247 @BrandonHuffman @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/kAtuseJDiH
Carter Jones of Poquoson (VA) just set 11 spring visits, and Clemson is one of the many programs on that list.
Jones started with West Virginia on March 8th and will finish with Penn State on April 26th.
In between that, he will visit Georgia, North Carolina, Clemson (March 29), South Carolina, Tennessee, Duke, Pittsburgh, Maryland and Rutgers.
Super blessed and excited to visit all of these schools this spring‼️Thank you @TomLoy247 for the graphic! @BrianDohn247 @EvanGWatkins247 @BrandonHuffman @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/kAtuseJDiH— Carter Jones (@carterjonesfb) March 9, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
|
- Former Clemson RB says he considered transfer, SEC schools reached out
- Live from Founders Park: Clemson vs. South Carolina
- Bring out the Brooms: Tigers sweep South Carolina again
- Energetic, hoarse Tom Allen identifies last season's issues: 'The film doesn't lie'
- Inside Clemson's settlement with the ACC: What does it mean for the Tigers?
- Clemson continues move up AP Top 25
- Swinney highlights Davidson and Adams, talks ACC settlement
- Freshman defensive tackle already turning heads
- Spring Practice Observations: Matt Luke teaching style on full display as recruits watch
- Clemson survives grueling test from Boston College