4-star AL DB receives Clemson offer

2027 four-star AL DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey receives Clemson offer
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Oak Mountain HS) Class: 2027
#293 Overall, #25 S, #15 AL
#95 Overall, #8 S, #9 AL
#28 S, #10 AL
One of the top prospects on campus today finished his trip with a Clemson offer.
2027 defensive back Jayden Aparicio-Bailey of Birmingham (AL) Oak Mountain has announced that he's received an offer from Clemson after an afternoon visit on campus.
The four-star prospect boasts offers from Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, and several other top programs.
After an amazing visit I’m blessed to be offered by Clemson University!!#Gotigers @CUCoachReed @nolanturner02 @PaulStrelowTI @mccomb_shane @FootballOMHS @samspiegs @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/yzNql01ELi— Jayden Aparicio-Bailey (@Jaayy3_) June 7, 2025
