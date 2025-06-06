4-star AL DB receives Clemson offer

2027 defensive back Jayden Aparicio-Bailey of Birmingham (AL) Oak Mountain has announced that he's received an offer from Clemson after an afternoon visit on campus.
2027 four-star AL DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey receives Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago
Jayden Aparicio-Bailey - Safety
TigerNet: (3.50)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Oak Mountain HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#293 Overall, #25 S, #15 AL
Rivals:
#95 Overall, #8 S, #9 AL
24/7:
#28 S, #10 AL

One of the top prospects on campus today finished his trip with a Clemson offer.

2027 defensive back Jayden Aparicio-Bailey of Birmingham (AL) Oak Mountain has announced that he's received an offer from Clemson after an afternoon visit on campus.

The four-star prospect boasts offers from Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, and several other top programs.

