2027 4-star NC LB sets Clemson visit

2027 4-star NC LB Jalaythan Mayfield sets Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Jalaythan Mayfield - Linebacker
Height: 6-1   Weight: 215   Hometown: Lincolnton, NC (Lincolnton HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#231 Overall, #11 LB, #9 NC

Clemson's spring visit roster continues to grow.

2027 four-star LB Jalaythan Mayfield is set to visit Clemson on March 29th, along with five other schools being scheduled.

Alongside the Tigers, he plans on checking out North Carolina, Alabama, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Georgia.

The 2027 prospect holds nine offers from App State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Duke, Georgia, Maryland, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Tom Lemming on Mayfield: Jalaythan Mayfield 6‘1“ 215 Lincolnton HS, NC is fast becoming one of the top linebackers in the country. Has a nose for the ball, violent with a nonstop motor. Loves to play the game and it shows. First team All-State. 4.0 GPA. @jmayfield9145 Conf DPOY. No doubt a 4*+ talent.

