2026 Clemson commit Shavar Young Jr. working with DBs specialist this offseason
by Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2025 Feb 12 14:15
One of Clemson's 2026 pledges is wasting no time this offseason getting to work.

2026 DB Shavar Young of Knoxville (TN) Webb School recently posted on social media that he's been getting back on the field with Oliver Davis, a defensive backs specialist who's worked with college and NFL talent.

One of Davis' recent notable clients was Cooper DeJean, who recorded a pick-six in the Eagles' Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs.

