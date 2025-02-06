CLEMSON RECRUITING

Williams-Lee had a monstrous senior season, finishing with 66 tackles, 20 TFLs, and nine sacks to close his high school career.
Williams-Lee had a monstrous senior season, finishing with 66 tackles, 20 TFLs, and nine sacks to close his high school career.

2025 Clemson signee Makhi Williams-Lee receives honor
by Grayson Mann - Correspondent - 2025 Feb 6 10:02
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Makhi Williams-Lee Photo
Makhi Williams-Lee - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (3.39)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 280   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Lakeside HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#30 DT, #53 GA
Rivals:
24/7:
#96 DL, #102 GA

Makhi Williams-Lee won't join Clemson until the summer, but that hasn't stopped the offseason honors from coming through.

The former Lakeside defender announced that he received 5A First Team All-State, capping off a very successful senior season.

Williams-Lee had a monstrous senior season, finishing with 66 tackles, 20 TFLs, and nine sacks to close his high school career.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts