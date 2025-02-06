|
2025 Clemson signee Makhi Williams-Lee receives honor
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 280 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Lakeside HS) Class: 2025
#30 DT, #53 GA
#96 DL, #102 GA
Makhi Williams-Lee won't join Clemson until the summer, but that hasn't stopped the offseason honors from coming through.
The former Lakeside defender announced that he received 5A First Team All-State, capping off a very successful senior season.
Williams-Lee had a monstrous senior season, finishing with 66 tackles, 20 TFLs, and nine sacks to close his high school career.
Agtg I am blessed to have received 5A 1st team All-state @RecruitGeorgia @On3Recruits @247recruiting @ayeCoachG @BigFaceSportss @deucerecruiting @TheUCReport @MacCorleone74 @RivalsBmoss @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @mobounce2dounce @DekalbRecruits @ClemsonFB @Clements_TJC pic.twitter.com/f3cxUanlfs— Makhi (CBS) Williams-Lee (@MakhiWilliamsLe) February 5, 2025
