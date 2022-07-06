He won the 3A state title in the 100-meter dash (10.45) and the 200-meter dash (20.78) as a junior.
He won the 3A state title in the 100-meter dash (10.45) and the 200-meter dash (20.78) as a junior.

2023 Florida RB Christopher Johnson announces Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jul 6, Wed 15:53
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Christopher Johnson - Running Back
TigerNet: (3.74)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 178   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Dillard HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#221 Overall, #19 ATH, #52 FL
Rivals:
#33 RB, #91 FL
24/7:
#34 RB, #87 FL

2023 Fort Lauderdale, Florida running back Christopher Johnson announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday afternoon.

"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!!" Johnson said.

He reports offers from over 30 FBS schools already and placed Clemson in a top-6 along with Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and Texas A&M earlier this month.

He won the 3A state title in the 100-meter dash (10.45) and the 200-meter dash (20.78) as a junior.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
2023 Florida RB announces Clemson offer
2023 Florida RB announces Clemson offer
4-star Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
4-star Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
Clemson prospects in MLB draft projections, rankings
Clemson prospects in MLB draft projections, rankings
Report: ACC proposes 'loose partnership' with Pac-12 to counter SEC, Big Ten
Report: ACC proposes 'loose partnership' with Pac-12 to counter SEC, Big Ten
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 103 Recruits (93 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest