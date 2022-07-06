2023 Florida RB announces Clemson offer

2023 Florida RB Christopher Johnson announces Clemson offer

Christopher Johnson Running Back

Height: 5-11 Weight: 178 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Dillard HS) Class: 2023

#221 Overall, #19 ATH, #52 FL

#33 RB, #91 FL

#34 RB, #87 FL

2023 Fort Lauderdale, Florida running back Christopher Johnson announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday afternoon.

"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!!" Johnson said.

He reports offers from over 30 FBS schools already and placed Clemson in a top-6 along with Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and Texas A&M earlier this month.

He won the 3A state title in the 100-meter dash (10.45) and the 200-meter dash (20.78) as a junior.