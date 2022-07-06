2023 Florida RB announces Clemson offer

|
2023 Florida RB Christopher Johnson announces Clemson offer
|2022 Jul 6, Wed 15:53-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 5-11 Weight: 178 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Dillard HS) Class: 2023
#221 Overall, #19 ATH, #52 FL
#33 RB, #91 FL
#34 RB, #87 FL
2023 Fort Lauderdale, Florida running back Christopher Johnson announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday afternoon.
"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!!" Johnson said.
He reports offers from over 30 FBS schools already and placed Clemson in a top-6 along with Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and Texas A&M earlier this month.
He won the 3A state title in the 100-meter dash (10.45) and the 200-meter dash (20.78) as a junior.
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!! @CJSPILLER @CoachStreeter @Dillard_DHS @Andrew_Ivins @ClemsonSportsHQ @TEAM_TATE_FLA @HBFATHLETES pic.twitter.com/G1qbmLw08K— 6eraaa (@christopherj6_) July 6, 2022
Top 6 ???? @Andrew_Ivins @Dillard_DHS @305Sportss @TEAM_TATE_FLA @247Sports @RivalsRichie @RWrightRivals @BlairRIVALS pic.twitter.com/g3p3rUBMhm— 6eraaa (@christopherj6_) July 1, 2022