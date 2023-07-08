CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Record 374 Clemson student-athletes named to ACC Academic Honor Roll

Record 374 Clemson student-athletes named to ACC Academic Honor Roll
by - 2023 Jul 8, Sat 11:07

CLEMSON, S.C. – Atlantic Coast Conference named 374 Clemson student-athletes to the ACC Academic Honor Roll. This is the highest total recorded in a single year, surpassing the 2022 record of 337. The ACC Honor Roll is composed of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year.

The list featured five student-athletes who earned the honor for a fifth time -- Gracyn Burgess (women’s golf), Carson Donnelly (football), Caroline Jacobsen (softball), Drew Swinney (football), and Hunter Tyson (basketball). Thirty-seven individuals received the honor for the fourth time. Clemson student-athletes have achieved a collective GPA of 3.0 or higher for 10 straight semesters, beginning Fall 2018, including a 3.23 in the fall and a record-tying 3.25 in the spring.

Additionally, 148 members of the football (83), men’s track and field (27), baseball (21) and women’s golf (7) team were featured, all of whom won team ACC Championships in the same athletic year. The list also featured 25 members of the Clemson Regional Champion Softball program, including USA Softball Player of the Year Valerie Cagle, who received her third honor.

Clemson’s ACC Honor Roll Selections since 1999-00

2023 – 374

2022 – 337

2021 – 333

2020 – 329

2019 – 242

2018 – 218

2017 – 228

2016 – 205

2015 – 196

2014 – 198

2013 – 175

2012 – 194

2011 – 195

2010 – 209

2009 – 209

2008 – 188

2007 – 191

2006 – 195

2005 – 204

2004 – 195

2003 – 199

2002 – 190

2001 – 176

2000 – 192

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson lands top UNC transfer
Clemson lands top UNC transfer
WATCH: 2022 Clemson Football Extended Season Highlights (nearly 2 hours)
WATCH: 2022 Clemson Football Extended Season Highlights (nearly 2 hours)
Record 374 Clemson student-athletes named to ACC Academic Honor Roll
Record 374 Clemson student-athletes named to ACC Academic Honor Roll
Clemson's Hunter Tyson impresses off the bench in NBA debut
Clemson's Hunter Tyson impresses off the bench in NBA debut
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week