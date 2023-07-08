Record 374 Clemson student-athletes named to ACC Academic Honor Roll

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Atlantic Coast Conference named 374 Clemson student-athletes to the ACC Academic Honor Roll. This is the highest total recorded in a single year, surpassing the 2022 record of 337. The ACC Honor Roll is composed of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. The list featured five student-athletes who earned the honor for a fifth time -- Gracyn Burgess (women’s golf), Carson Donnelly (football), Caroline Jacobsen (softball), Drew Swinney (football), and Hunter Tyson (basketball). Thirty-seven individuals received the honor for the fourth time. Clemson student-athletes have achieved a collective GPA of 3.0 or higher for 10 straight semesters, beginning Fall 2018, including a 3.23 in the fall and a record-tying 3.25 in the spring. Additionally, 148 members of the football (83), men’s track and field (27), baseball (21) and women’s golf (7) team were featured, all of whom won team ACC Championships in the same athletic year. The list also featured 25 members of the Clemson Regional Champion Softball program, including USA Softball Player of the Year Valerie Cagle, who received her third honor. Clemson’s ACC Honor Roll Selections since 1999-00 2023 – 374 2022 – 337 2021 – 333 2020 – 329 2019 – 242 2018 – 218 2017 – 228 2016 – 205 2015 – 196 2014 – 198 2013 – 175 2012 – 194 2011 – 195 2010 – 209 2009 – 209 2008 – 188 2007 – 191 2006 – 195 2005 – 204 2004 – 195 2003 – 199 2002 – 190 2001 – 176 2000 – 192

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now