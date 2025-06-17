sports_football
Keith Adams Jr. has landed a role in the movie 'Student Film: The Movie' and breaks down his role in this exclusive interview
Keith Adams Jr. has landed a role in the movie 'Student Film: The Movie' and breaks down his role in this exclusive interview

Podcast: How Keith Adams Jr. landed his first movie role
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  12 minutes ago

Clemson fans know Keith Adams Jr. for plenty of things.

They see his number as he takes his strides down the hill on Saturdays. Fans watch as Adams makes tough blocks through the second level to open up chunk plays.

He earns his nickname "hammerhead" as he plows through defenders for easy yardage.

They may also find his IMDB page very soon. In this exclusive interview on the Orange Crush Podcast, Adams details how he landed his first movie role, and where his passion for acting began.

We want to thank Newton Scott & Associates for their sponsorship. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or build in the upstate of South Carolina, their real estate team is equipped with the experience, insight, and service to guide you every step of the way."

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Podcast: How Keith Adams Jr. landed his first movie role
Podcast: How Keith Adams Jr. landed his first movie role
Right place, right time: How a Clemson running back landed his first movie role
Right place, right time: How a Clemson running back landed his first movie role
Analyst sees pieces in place for Clemson pro's resurgence
Analyst sees pieces in place for Clemson pro's resurgence
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week