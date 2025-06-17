Podcast: How Keith Adams Jr. landed his first movie role

They see his number as he takes his strides down the hill on Saturdays. Fans watch as Adams makes tough blocks through the second level to open up chunk plays.

He earns his nickname "hammerhead" as he plows through defenders for easy yardage.

They may also find his IMDB page very soon. In this exclusive interview on the Orange Crush Podcast, Adams details how he landed his first movie role, and where his passion for acting began.

