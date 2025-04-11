Podcast: Cade Klubnik, Wade Woodaz break down Clemson spring, Immelman on in Masters week

|
Podcast: Cade Klubnik, Wade Woodaz break down Clemson spring, Trevor Immelman on in Masters week
3 hours ago- -
Video description: Masters Champion Trevor Immelman joins the podcast and breaks down the golf swings of Cade Klubnik and Wade Woodaz, we discuss spring practices and how the guys are adjusting to the pro model of college football.
Tags: Clemson Football, Cade Klubnik, Wade Woodaz