Playing time breakdown: Young players stepping into key roles at receiver, in secondary

Brandon Rink

Clemson’s secondary Saturday night against the previously-No.10-ranked NC State Wolfpack was quite interesting.

After poor grades the previous week against Wake Forest, both former 5-star Fred Davis and high-4-star Jeadyn Lukus did not see action on defense. Freshman All-American safety Andrew Mukuba started as a cornerback, but a targeting call sent him to the bench in the first half and that meant plenty of time for Nate Wiggins (73 plays) and Toriano Pride (59 plays). The safety quartet was pretty evenly distributed among Jalyn Phillips (40), Tyler Venables (40), RJ Mickens (37) and Sherrod Covil (34).

Down Bryan Bresee again, Tyler Davis (53) and Ruke Orhorhoro (49) were out there first on the interior D-line and Tré Williams saw his first action since the week two (8 snaps).

Another interesting area to track is receiver, where Beaux Collins saw the lion’s share of action (63 snaps), then freshman Antonio Williams (54) and Joseph Ngata (49), with the fourth-highest figure coming from another freshman in Adam Randall (15). EJ Williams (7) and Brannon Spector (6) also played some.

Clemson snaps breakdown: NC State

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart; this week’s snap totals are primarily according to Pro Football Focus; season totals + Clemson’s totals coming in are in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: DJ Uiagalelei 70 (341).

Running Back: Will Shipley 42 (191), Phil Mafah 18 (94), Kobe Pace 11 (76).

Wide Receiver: Beaux Collins 63 (246), Antonio Williams 54 (203), Joseph Ngata 49 (232), Adam Randall 15 (52), EJ Williams 7 (96), Brannon Spector 6 (110).

Tight end: Davis Allen 61 (253), Jake Briningstool 19 (127), Luke Price 5 (27).

Offensive Line: Will Putnam 70 (362), Blake Miller 69 (348), Marcus Tate 70 (344), Jordan McFadden 70 (335), Walker Parks 64 (336), Bryn Tucker 6 (41), Mitchell Mayes 1 (37).

Defense

Defensive End: KJ Henry 54 (223), Myles Murphy 50 (200), Justin Mascoll 23 (135), Kevin Swint 19 (115).

Defensive Tackle: Tyler Davis 53 (131), Ruke Orhorhoro 49 (185), Payton Page 18 (91), Etinosa Reuben 10 (31), Tré Williams 8 (44), DeMonte Capehart 1 (38).

Linebacker: Barrett Carter 73 (303), Trenton Simpson 57 (264), Jeremiah Trotter Jr.* 37 (196), Keith Maguire 36 (156), LaVonta Bentley 16 (89).

DB (CB/S/NB): Nate Wiggins 73 (218), Toriano Pride 59 (184), Jalyn Phillips 40 (186), Tyler Venables 40 (176), RJ Mickens 37 (236), Sherrod Covil 34 (80), Andrew Mukuba& 17 (89).

Special teams-only: CB Fred Davis (155), LB Wade Woodaz (34), TE Sage Ennis (28), WR Drew Swinney (22), WR Will Taylor (22), S Carson Donnelly (10).

Game-time decision held out: CB Sheridan Jones* (86).

Did not play: DT Bryan Bresee* (123), DB Malcolm Greene* (47), CB Jeadyn Lukus (41), QB Cade Klubnik (30), OT Tristan Leigh (27), OL Trent Howard (26), DE Greg Williams (24), DE Cade Denhoff (17), OL Dietrick Pennington (12), OL Collin Sadler (23), OL John Williams (4), RB Domonique Thomas (17), C Ryan Linthicum (14), QB Hunter Johnson (6), TE Josh Sapp (3), DT Caden Story (4), RB Keith Adams Jr (3), LB TJ Dudley (3), DB Kylon Griffin, DE Xavier Thomas^, QB Hunter Helms, QB Billy Wiles, DE Zaire Patterson.

*Noted as injured mid-game or pre-game.

^ Working back from injury but not on the week’s depth chart.

& Ejected in first half for targeting.

True freshmen participation (NCAA redshirt rule tied to playing in over four games): CB Jeadyn Lukus (5), WR Antonio Williams (5), OL Blake Miller (5), LB Wade Woodaz (5), CB Toriano Pride (5), DB Sherrod Covil (5), WR Adam Randall (3), QB Cade Klubnik (3), OL Collin Sadler (2), LB TJ Dudley (2), DT Caden Story (1), LB Kobe McCloud (1), DB Kylon Griffin (1), TE Josh Sapp (1), RB Keith Adams Jr. (1), WR Cole Turner (0), DE Jahiem Lawson (0).

Out for the year: DB Myles Oliver, WR Troy Stellato, LB Sergio Allen (5 snaps; left team), WR Dacari Collins (63 snaps; left team).

(Clemson's full snap totals and stats through five games attached below)