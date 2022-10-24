Playing time breakdown: Who played vs. Syracuse, through eight games for Clemson

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Eight games are in for the Tigers and the ninth won't come until next week after a weekend off (Nov. 5 at Notre Dame).

Against Syracuse, DJ Uiagalelei didn't finish out a game for the first time since he became a starter last season, going 56 snaps with one TD drive and two interceptions. The freshman Cade Klubnik helped lead scoring drives in three out of four chances over 30 snaps.

Another young player who saw increased playing time was sophomore running back Phil Mafah, who was on the field for his most plays (30), carries (18) and yards this season (94).

Despite seeing the most receiver snaps, Beaux Collins was held without a catch in a second-straight game, tallying two targets his way. Freshman Antonio Williams brought in five catches in six targets for 30 yards and Joseph Ngata brought down three receptions for 50 yards in four targets. Adam Randall had the other two targets that didn't connect within the group.

Of note defensively, the void left by Barrett Carter's absence was filled primarily with Malcolm Greene (48 snaps) with no linebacker other than Trenton Simpson (52) or Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (50) playing more than five snaps.

Down Fred Davis as well, Nate Wiggins (59) and Sheridan Jones (59) again were the go-tos on the corners and versatile defender Andrew Mukuba (46) and Jalyn Phillips (46) were also constants in the secondary.

Working his way back from a foot injury, Xavier Thomas' workload dropped from 32 snaps at FSU to 14 on Saturday, with no tackles (graded 61.3 overall per Pro Football Focus after a 63.4 at FSU and 96.5 in six snaps at BC).

Check out the breakdown below and a full rundown is in the stats package attached.

Clemson snaps breakdown: Syracuse

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart; this week’s snap totals are according to Clemson’s participation report; season totals are in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei 56 (528), Cade Klubnik 30 (62).

Running Back: Will Shipley 60 (328), Phil Mafah 30 (178).

Wide Receiver: Beaux Collins 72 (402), Antonio Williams 63 (343), Joseph Ngata 52 (355), Adam Randall 32 (136), EJ Williams 12 (151), Brannon Spector 13 (160), Will Taylor 2 (24).

Tight end: Davis Allen 61 (411), Jake Briningstool 31 (198, Luke Price 7 (47).

Offensive Line: Will Putnam 86 (559), Walker Parks 86 (553), Jordan McFadden 86 (552), Marcus Tate 83 (555), Blake Miller 83 (552), Mitchell Mayes 6 (56).

Defense

Defensive End: Myles Murphy 45 (341), KJ Henry 44 (354), Xavier Thomas 14 (52), Justin Mascoll 11 (190).

Defensive Tackle: Tyler Davis 38 (257), Bryan Bresee 33 (178), Ruke Orhorhoro 25 (290), Payton Page 6 (135), Tré Williams 6 (94).

Linebacker: Trenton Simpson 52 (422), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 50 (338), Keith Maguire 5 (210), LaVonta Bentley 5 (141), Wade Woodaz 1 (41).

DB (CB/S/NB): Nate Wiggins 59 (415), Sheridan Jones 59 (224), Malcolm Greene 48 (95), Jalyn Phillips 46 (354), Andrew Mukuba 46 (266), RJ Mickens 18 (291), Tyler Venables 18 (199).

Special teams-only: CB Toriano Pride (230), S Sherrod Covil (93), DT DeMonte Capehart (48), TE Sage Ennis (34), WR Drew Swinney (22), S Carson Donnelly (16).

Did not play: LB Barrett Carter* (450), CB Fred Davis* (187), DE Kevin Swint (139), RB Kobe Pace* (76), DT Etinosa Reuben (50), CB Jeadyn Lukus (48), OL Bryn Tucker (41), DE Greg Williams (30), OT Tristan Leigh (27), OL Trent Howard (26), OL Dietrick Pennington (12), OL Collin Sadler (23), DE Cade Denhoff (19), OL John Williams (4), RB Domonique Thomas (17), C Ryan Linthicum (14), QB Hunter Johnson (6), TE Josh Sapp (3), DT Caden Story (4), RB Keith Adams Jr (3), LB TJ Dudley (3), DB Kylon Griffin, QB Hunter Helms, QB Billy Wiles, DE Zaire Patterson.

*Noted as injured or out mid-game or pre-game.

^ Working back from injury but not on the week’s depth chart.

True freshmen participation (NCAA redshirt rule tied to playing in over four games): WR Antonio Williams (8), OL Blake Miller (8), LB Wade Woodaz (8), CB Toriano Pride (7), DB Sherrod Covil (7), CB Jeadyn Lukus (6), WR Adam Randall (6), QB Cade Klubnik (5), OL Collin Sadler (3), LB TJ Dudley (2), DT Caden Story (1), LB Kobe McCloud (1), DB Kylon Griffin (1), TE Josh Sapp (1), RB Keith Adams Jr. (1), WR Cole Turner (0), DE Jahiem Lawson (0).

Out for the year: DB Myles Oliver, WR Troy Stellato, LB Sergio Allen (5 snaps; left team), WR Dacari Collins (63 snaps; left team).