Playing time breakdown: Tigers gain experience down the depth chart against Miami

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson hasn't been able to get experience down the depth chart typical of this time of season, but when given the chance in a comfortable win over Miami, Dabo Swinney and the coaches mixed in a good rotation of players.

On offense, 12 different linemen played, with one in Mitchell Mayes again seeing starter reps after Marcus Tate went down with a season-ending knee injury early.

On defense, 10 different linemen played as part of a bigger rotation at all three levels defensively.

Another freshman made his season debut with wide receiver Cole Turner, going eight snaps and grabbing a first down on a catch. He can play in three more games and still redshirt.

With Tate injured, Swinney said that they are still looking to redshirt Collin Sadler, who has one game left play to redshirt.

Clemson snaps breakdown: Miami

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart; this week’s snap totals are according to Clemson’s participation report; season totals are in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei 78 (472), Cade Klubnik 7 (77).

Running Back: Will Shipley 46 (478), Phil Mafah 26 (250), Kobe Pace 19 (95).

Wide Receiver: Antonio Williams 54 (517), Joseph Ngata 49 (501), Brannon Spector 58 (278), Adam Randall 26 (209), Drew Swinney 15 (38), EJ Williams 10 (209), Cole Turner 8 (8).

Tight end: Davis Allen 46 (548), Jake Briningstool 39 (299), Sage Ennis 10 (49), Luke Price 5 (54).

Offensive Line: Will Putnam 78 (781), Jordan McFadden 78 (774), Blake Miller 78 (774), Walker Parks 78 (701), Mitchell Mayes 68 (190), Marcus Tate* 10 (709), Trent Howard 7 (41), Tristan Leigh 7 (34), Ryan Linthicum 7 (21), John Williams 7 (12), Dietrick Pennington 6 (18), Bryn Tucker 1 (42).

Defense

Defensive End: KJ Henry 35 (495), Myles Murphy 30 (470), Justin Mascoll 16 (247), Kevin Swint 6 (163), Greg Williams 1 (31).

Defensive Tackle: Tyler Davis 30 (364), Ruke Orhorhoro 35 (380), Payton Page 11 (169), Tré Williams 9 (117), DeMonte Capehart 2 (58).

Linebacker: Barrett Carter 39 (621), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 29 (473), Trenton Simpson 20 (494), Keith Maguire 10 (241), LaVonta Bentley 5 (157).

DB (CB/S/NB): Nate Wiggins 44 (575), Jalyn Phillips 41 (507), Andrew Mukuba 41 (421), Sheridan Jones 38 (389), RJ Mickens 28 (390), Toriano Pride 7 (244), Sherrod Covil 3 (100), Jeadyn Lukus 3 (61), Carson Donnelly 1 (17).

Special teams-only: LB Wade Woodaz (61), DE Cade Denhoff (19).

Did not play: WR Beaux Collins* (439), DT Bryan Bresee* (259), S Tyler Venables* (222), CB Fred Davis (187), DT Etinosa Reuben (53), WR Will Taylor (26), OL Collin Sadler (23), RB Domonique Thomas (17), QB Hunter Johnson (6), TE Josh Sapp (3), DT Caden Story (4), RB Keith Adams Jr (3), LB TJ Dudley (3), DB Kylon Griffin, QB Hunter Helms, QB Billy Wiles, DE Zaire Patterson.

*Noted as injured or out mid-game or pre-game.

True freshmen participation (NCAA redshirt rule tied to playing in over four games): WR Antonio Williams (11), OL Blake Miller (11), LB Wade Woodaz (11), CB Toriano Pride (11), DB Sherrod Covil (10), CB Jeadyn Lukus (9), WR Adam Randall (9), QB Cade Klubnik (8), OL Collin Sadler (3), K Robert Gunn (3), LB TJ Dudley (2), DT Caden Story (1), LB Kobe McCloud (1), DB Kylon Griffin (1), TE Josh Sapp (1), RB Keith Adams Jr. (1), WR Cole Turner (1), DE Jahiem Lawson (0).

Out for the year: DB Myles Oliver, WR Troy Stellato, LB Sergio Allen (5 snaps; left team), WR Dacari Collins (63 snaps; left team), DE Xavier Thomas (52), DB Malcolm Greene (95), OL Mason Trotter.