Playing time breakdown: Clemson v. South Carolina

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

With a tighter game this week, the rotation tightened as well, and there are a few notables out of the tough rivalry defeat.

Given some struggles at QB Saturday, it's noteworthy that the South Carolina game was a fourth that former 5-star QB Cade Klubnik did not see action in. He finished his first home regular season playing in five of the seven games in Death Valley, including key snaps in the comeback win over Syracuse in October.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, fellow freshman Antonio Williams continues to lead the receiver group with just about anything, including total snaps (571). Other true freshmen to play Saturday included offensive tackle Blake Miller (842 snaps this season), linebacker Wade Woodaz (75), safety Sherrod Covil (124), cornerback Toriano Pride (246) and cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (61).

On offense, Clemson returned to playing only the five starting O-linemen Saturday.

On the other line, Bryan Bresee returned from a bout with strep throat but played just 15 snaps, where Ruke Orhorhoro (49) and Tyler Davis (49) saw the bulk of the time. Beaux Collins (shoulder) is another Tiger to return from injury, accounting for Clemson's biggest pass play of the game (59 yards), but he left shortly after that pass with another shoulder injury.

With RJ Mickens out after three quarters due to targeting, the safety group was Jalyn Phillips (45), as usual, then Andrew Mukuba (37), Covil (24) and Carson Donnelly (1) on the day.

Clemson snaps breakdown: South Carolina

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart; this week’s snap totals are according to Clemson’s participation report; season totals are in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: DJ Uiagalelei 68 (810).

Running Back: Will Shipley 57 (535), Phil Mafah 13 (263), Kobe Pace 2 (97).

Wide Receiver: Antonio Williams 54 (571), Joseph Ngata 49 (550), EJ Williams 33 (242), Beaux Collins 26 (465), Adam Randall 17 (226), Drew Swinney 7 (45), Brannon Spector 5 (283).

Tight end: Davis Allen 48 (596), Jake Briningstool 23 (322), Luke Price 5 (59).

Offensive Line: Will Putnam 68 (849), Jordan McFadden 68 (842), Blake Miller 68 (842), Walker Parks 68 (769), Mitchell Mayes 68 (258).

Defense

Defensive End: KJ Henry 61 (556), Myles Murphy 60 (530), Justin Mascoll 13 (260), Kevin Swint 4 (167).

Defensive Tackle: Ruke Orhorhoro 49 (429), Tyler Davis 49 (413), Bryan Bresee 15 (274), Tré Williams 11 (128), Payton Page 8 (177), DeMonte Capehart 2 (60).

Linebacker: Barrett Carter 69 (690), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 63 (536), Trenton Simpson 53 (547), Wade Woodaz 14 (75), Keith Maguire 6 (247).

DB (CB/S/NB): Sheridan Jones 70 (459), Nate Wiggins 68 (643), Jalyn Phillips 45 (552), Andrew Mukuba 37 (458), RJ Mickens% 38 (428), Sherrod Covil 24 (124), Toriano Pride 2 (246), Carson Donnelly 1 (18).

Special teams-only: LB LaVonta Bentley (157), CB Jeadyn Lukus (61), TE Sage Ennis (49), OL Bryn Tucker (42), DE Cade Denhoff (19).

Did not play: S Tyler Venables* (222), CB Fred Davis (187), QB Cade Klubnik (77), DT Etinosa Reuben (53), DE Greg Williams (31), WR Will Taylor (26), OL Collin Sadler (23), RB Domonique Thomas (17), QB Hunter Johnson (6), TE Josh Sapp (3), DT Caden Story (4), RB Keith Adams Jr (3), LB TJ Dudley (3), DB Kylon Griffin, QB Hunter Helms, QB Billy Wiles, DE Zaire Patterson, Trent Howard (41), Tristan Leigh (34), Ryan Linthicum (21), John Williams (12), Dietrick Pennington (18), WR Cole Turner (8).

*Noted as injured or out mid-game or pre-game.

True freshmen participation (NCAA redshirt rule tied to playing in over four games): WR Antonio Williams (12), OL Blake Miller (12), LB Wade Woodaz (12), CB Toriano Pride (12), DB Sherrod Covil (11), CB Jeadyn Lukus (10), WR Adam Randall (10), QB Cade Klubnik (8), OL Collin Sadler (3), K Robert Gunn (3), LB TJ Dudley (2), DT Caden Story (1), LB Kobe McCloud (1), DB Kylon Griffin (1), TE Josh Sapp (1), RB Keith Adams Jr. (1), WR Cole Turner (1), DE Jahiem Lawson (0).

Out for the year: DB Myles Oliver, WR Troy Stellato, LB Sergio Allen (5 snaps; left team), WR Dacari Collins (63 snaps; left team), DE Xavier Thomas (52), DB Malcolm Greene (95), OL Mason Trotter, Marcus Tate (709).

% Ejected for targeting in the third quarter.