Playing time breakdown: Clemson flexes D-line depth on the road

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

The depth built up on the D-line especially in the effort Saturday.

The Tigers ran seven defensive ends out there, including an ACC player of the week effort in just six snaps for Xavier Thomas’ season debut as he manages rehab from a preseason camp foot injury.

Defensive tackle went three-deep at both spots.

Notable at cornerback, Sheridan Jones and Malcolm Greene still off the field – Fred Davis went from no defensive snaps to 31 plays.

On the offensive side, at running back, Phil Mafah saw his most action this season (29 snaps) with Kobe Pace sidelined due to injury.

The O-line was back to the starting five only playing with 64 snaps for the whole group.

Freshman Cade Klubnik played for the first time in the last three games with two snaps as part of a 'Wildcat' type package with DJ Uiagalelei split out at receiver.

Beaux Collins led the receiver group in snaps (47) and freshman Antonio Williams was next (40), with Brannon Spector leading the offensive unit in Pro Football Focus grade in his 19 snaps with a receiving touchdown.

Clemson snaps breakdown: Boston College

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart; this week’s snap totals are according to Clemson’s participation report; season totals are in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei 64 (404), QB Cade Klubnik 2 (32).

Running Back: Will Shipley 36 (225), Phil Mafah 29 (123).

Wide Receiver: Beaux Collins 47 (291), Antonio Williams 40 (244), Joseph Ngata 38 (268), Adam Randall 23 (76), Brannon Spector 19 (129), EJ Williams 15 (112).

Tight end: Davis Allen 47 (299), Jake Briningstool 15 (143), Sage Ennis 6 (34), Luke Price 3 (30).

Offensive Line: Blake Miller 64 (411), Marcus Tate 64 (407), Will Putnam 64 (405), Walker Parks 64 (399), Jordan McFadden 64 (398).

Defense

Defensive End: KJ Henry 44 (256), Myles Murphy 41 (240), Justin Mascoll 23 (158), Kevin Swint 22 (137), Greg Williams 6 (30), Xavier Thomas 6 (6), Cade Denhoff 2 (19).

Defensive Tackle: Ruke Orhorhoro 38 (224), Tyler Davis 36 (166), Tré Williams 26 (70), Payton Page 21 (111), Etinosa Reuben 13 (44), DeMonte Capehart 10 (48).

Linebacker: Barrett Carter 67 (370), Trenton Simpson 47 (311), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 36 (232), Keith Maguire 25 (183), LaVonta Bentley 25 (114). Wade Woodaz 6 (40).

DB (CB/S/NB): Jalyn Phillips 66 (251), Andrew Mukuba 66 (155), Nate Wiggins 65 (285), Toriano Pride 42 (228), Fred Davis 31 (186), Sherrod Covil 14 (93), Jeadyn Lukus 7 (48), Carson Donnelly 6 (16).

Special teams-only: WR Drew Swinney (22), WR Will Taylor (22).

Did not play: S RJ Mickens* (236), S Tyler Venables* (176), DT Bryan Bresee* (123), CB Sheridan Jones* (86), RB Kobe Pace* (76), DB Malcolm Greene (47)#, OL Bryn Tucker (41), OT Tristan Leigh (27), OL Trent Howard (26), OL Mitchell Mayes (37), OL Dietrick Pennington (12), OL Collin Sadler (23), OL John Williams (4), RB Domonique Thomas (17), C Ryan Linthicum (14), QB Hunter Johnson (6), TE Josh Sapp (3), DT Caden Story (4), RB Keith Adams Jr (3), LB TJ Dudley (3), DB Kylon Griffin, QB Hunter Helms, QB Billy Wiles, DE Zaire Patterson.

*Noted as injured or out mid-game or pre-game.

^ Working back from injury but not on the week’s depth chart.

# Did travel.

True freshmen participation (NCAA redshirt rule tied to playing in over four games): CB Jeadyn Lukus (6), WR Antonio Williams (6), OL Blake Miller (6), LB Wade Woodaz (6), CB Toriano Pride (6), DB Sherrod Covil (6), WR Adam Randall (4), QB Cade Klubnik (4), OL Collin Sadler (2), LB TJ Dudley (2), DT Caden Story (1), LB Kobe McCloud (1), DB Kylon Griffin (1), TE Josh Sapp (1), RB Keith Adams Jr. (1), WR Cole Turner (0), DE Jahiem Lawson (0).

Out for the year: DB Myles Oliver, WR Troy Stellato, LB Sergio Allen (5 snaps; left team), WR Dacari Collins (63 snaps; left team).

(Full participation report in the stats below)