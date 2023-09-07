PHOTO GALLERY: First Look at new Tiger Walk

Tiger Walk allows fans to greet and cheer on the football team as they arrive at the stadium. Head coach Dabo Swinney has invited all former Clemson players to participate in the event.

TigerNet photographer Merrell Mann captured these photos of the new Tiger Walk that fans can preview before attending the game.

Tiger Walk is scheduled to begin around 12:00 noon.

