PHOTO GALLERY: #5 Clemson 30 #10 NC State 20

TigerNet Staff by

Check out over 200 photos from our photo gallery from Clemson's 30-20 win over NC State.

TigerNet is home to the most extensive searchable Clemson sports image database on the web. Currently, the TigerNet archive has over 120,000 photos from Clemson sporting events.

To search TigerNet Photos enter a player's name or team in the search box below and click search. If you put multiple names, it will show you photos that include BOTH people.

Search our photo gallery: [TAG_OPTIONS] Search