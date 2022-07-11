Phil Steele predicts Clemson return to Playoff

College football preview guru Phil Steele has Clemson returning to the College Football Playoff.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers made each one from 2015-2020 but suffered three losses last year, including one to the eventual national champs by a touchdown in the opener.

“I've got Ohio State making the playoff, Alabama making the playoff, Georgia making the playoff and Clemson making the playoff,” Steele said according to 247Sports. “I think if you look at their rosters overall...the recruiting classes that they brought in over the last five years have really got them the most talented teams.”

Steele said depth was the difference last year for a number of usual Playoff regulars not making it in 2021.

“Clemson did not get even into the ACC title game. Ohio State didn't get into the Big Ten title game. Oklahoma didn't get into the Big 12 title game. You don't usually think that even is possible,” Steele said. “Last year talking to the head coaches and going over the teams with them, almost every single one of them — 90-to-95% — said, 'Phil, this is the deepest team I've ever had because of COVID. Everybody's back.' They said they were able to run three teams during spring practice. They weren't able to do that [before].

“What teams weren't as deep? Well, it would be your Ohio States, the Clemsons, the Oklahomas, the Alabamas — the teams that lost a lot of players to the draft. They were the only inexperienced teams last year — that and maybe a Northwestern, which had very few returning starters. And those teams struggled last year. But this year, everybody's on the same playing field. Everybody lost players unlike last year, and I think it's a return to the powerhouses.”

The 2022 season Playoff sites are Glendale, Arizona's Fiesta Bowl and Atlanta's Peach Bowl for the semifinals and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the national championship.