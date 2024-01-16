Phil Mafah playing update

Mafah didn't file paperwork for the NFL Draft, which had a deadline of Monday.

As a junior, Mafah rushed 179 times for 965 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and an impressive 13 touchdowns.

He was a force in the Gator Bowl with a bowl record four rushing touchdowns (6.5 yards per carry) in the last-second win over Kentucky.

Mafah became the first Clemson player to rush for four touchdowns in a game since C.J. Spiller against Georgia Tech in the 2009 ACC Championship Game.

In 2022, he rushed for 515 yards on only 98 carries and scored four rushing touchdowns.

As a true freshman, he had 68 rushes for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

With Will Shipley's announced departure to the NFL, Mafah is the unquestioned leader in the backfield for the Tigers in 2024.