CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Phil Mafah playing update

Phil Mafah playing update
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Jan 16 16:15

As expected, Clemson running back Phil Mafah is returning to Clemson for his senior season.

Mafah didn't file paperwork for the NFL Draft, which had a deadline of Monday.

As a junior, Mafah rushed 179 times for 965 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and an impressive 13 touchdowns.

He was a force in the Gator Bowl with a bowl record four rushing touchdowns (6.5 yards per carry) in the last-second win over Kentucky.

Mafah became the first Clemson player to rush for four touchdowns in a game since C.J. Spiller against Georgia Tech in the 2009 ACC Championship Game.

In 2022, he rushed for 515 yards on only 98 carries and scored four rushing touchdowns.

As a true freshman, he had 68 rushes for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

With Will Shipley's announced departure to the NFL, Mafah is the unquestioned leader in the backfield for the Tigers in 2024.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Phil Mafah playing update
Phil Mafah playing update
Three Tigers honored on Freshman All-America team
Three Tigers honored on Freshman All-America team
Clemson Bracket Watch: Mid-January update
Clemson Bracket Watch: Mid-January update
Clemson baseball debuts in Top 10 of preseason poll
Clemson baseball debuts in Top 10 of preseason poll
Post your comments!
Read all 25 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts