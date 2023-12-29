Phil Mafah named TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Co-MVP

Mafah, the winning MVP, led the Tigers by recording 11 receptions for 72 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown recorded three receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he rushed twice for 26 yards and a touchdown.

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl has recognized a winning team MVP since the contest began in 1946. In 1953, it also began acknowledging an MVP from the opposing team to honor outstanding individual performances. Previous noteworthy TaxSlayer Gator Bowl MVPs include Louisville QB Lamar Jackson (2017), Michigan QB Denard Robinson (2011), Georgia Tech WR Calvin Johnson (2007), and Syracuse QB Donovan McNabb (1996).

Clemson now has a 5-5 record in Gator Bowl appearances.

Wake Forest won the inaugural Gator Bowl against South Carolina on January 1, 1946. RB Nick Sacrinty was the MVP after finishing the game with 188 rushing yards and one touchdown.