PFF says Clemson WR among future pro prospects who have 'scouts drooling'

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

A way (way!?) too early look from NFL scouts has a Clemson wide receiver standout in the crosshairs. Bryant Wesco and T.J. Moore look to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump in a 2025 season with College Football Playoff expectations, but PFF says Wesco in particular is among 2027 draft prospects who have "scouts drooling." A one-time 5-star prospect, the 6-2 and 180-pound lanky and speedy downfield threat showed what he could do early and often last year. The Texan ranked first on the Tigers in yards per catch (17.3; min. 10 catches), second in receiving yards (708) and tied for third with Moore in receiving touchdowns (5). The 17.3 yards per catch ranked third in the ACC and 34th nationally. "The Tigers have two star sophomores at receiver between Wesco and T.J. Moore, but we’ll highlight the former here. Wesco’s 707 receiving yards trailed only Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams among true freshmen wideouts while his 2.21 yards per route run were fifth and led the Tigers this season. He showed off his upside most in Clemson’s ACC Championship win over SMU, where he caught eight passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns," PFF's Max Chadwick said. PFF has him ranked as the No. 7 receiver in college football this season. Two Clemson scheduled opponents made the list as well with South Carolina edge Dylan Stewart and Louisville running back Isaac Brown, who rushed for 151 yards on 20 carries in Death Valley last season. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!