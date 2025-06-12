PFF ranks Clemson defensive backs in nation's best

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson has Top 10 units across the board defensively, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF rounded out its 2025 college football unit rankings on offense and defense with the secondary, slotting the Tigers at No. 4 overall: The Tigers find themselves in the top five of this list thanks to their impressive group of corners. It starts with Avieon Terrell, PFF’s No. 4 cornerback in the FBS. The younger brother of Atlanta Falcons star A.J. Terrell placed fourth among all cornerbacks with a 90.7 run-defense grade this past season, while his three forced fumbles tied for second. He’s still excellent in coverage as well, leading all Power Four corners with 14 forced incompletions in 2024. Opposite of Terrell is Ashton Hampton, who’s coming off a very strong true freshman campaign. His 45.7 passer rating allowed last year was eighth among Power Four corners. Slot corner Khalil Barnes had a bit of a sophomore slump (61.1 PFF grade) but only Caleb Downs was a more valuable true freshman safety than him in 2023, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. Clemson also returns senior corner Jeadyn Lukus, who started last season. The Tigers are more uncertain at safety, but Kylon Griffin played 376 snaps a year ago while Ricardo Jones had a 70.2 grade on 147 snaps as a true freshman. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Clemson was ranked with the No. 1 defensive line and the No. 9 linebacker group by PFF.

On offense, Cade Klubnik was ranked No. 1, the receiver corps ranked No. 3 and the O-line ranked No. 10.

November home foe Duke made the DBs ranking at No. 8.

"Duke is one of three schools who has both a top-10 cornerback and a top-10 safety in PFF’s rankings, joining Texas and Alabama. Chandler Rivers is my No. 5 corner in America and tied with Jahdae Barron for the best PFF grade among Power Four cornerbacks in 2024 (90.7)," PFF's Max Chadwick writes. "Terry Moore is my No. 7 returning safety and led all Power Four safeties last year with a 90.1 PFF grade. The Blue Devils also added Sam Houston State safety Caleb Weaver from the transfer portal. He was eighth among FBS safeties last season with an 89.0 run-defense grade."

