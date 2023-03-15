PFF ranks 2022 Clemson freshman class among top-10 nationally

Clemson's 2022 true freshman group had some instant-impact players and that stood out to Pro Football Focus.

PFF ranked Clemson's young players from last year No. 7 overall nationally.

"Blake Miller was Clemson’s starting right tackle as a true freshman this past season," said PFF's Max Chadwick. "He impressed, especially in the run game. His 76.8 run-blocking grade ranked second among ACC tackles in 2022.

"Antonio Williams led the Tigers with 604 receiving yards in 2022 while Toriano Pride Jr. was one of Clemson’s starting outside cornerbacks as well."

Miller and Williams both earned freshman All-America honors.

Williams did so with ESPN, On3, PFF and The Athletic, notching 56 catches and four touchdowns in 690 snaps.

His 10 starts were the most by a Clemson freshman receiver since Hunter Renfrow’s redshirt freshman season (10 in 2015) and the most by a true freshman receiver at Clemson since Sammy Watkins (10 in 2011). Williams became the first true freshman to lead Clemson in receiving yards since Justyn Ross in 2018 and the first to lead in receptions since Artavis Scott in 2014.

Miller earned freshman All-America honors from CFN, FWAA, On3 and PFF. He was CFN's ACC offensive rookie of the year and second-team All-ACC overall.

He started at right tackle in season opener at Georgia Tech, becoming only the third true freshman to start a season opener at offensive tackle for Clemson since 1944, joining Mitch Hyatt (2015) and Phil Prince (1944).

His 989 offensive snaps tied teammate Jordan McFadden for the fourth-most by an offensive tackle in a season in program history.

Pride collected 23 tackles (one for loss), four pass breakups, a sack, an interception and a safety in 333 defensive snaps over 14 games (two starts).

Of course, by season's end five-star QB Cade Klubnik assumed the starting role and guided the Tigers to an ACC Championship win.

Other prized signees from the class to see significant action were 5-star CB Jeadyn Lukus, 4-star Adam Randall (who came back from a spring torn ACL in 2022), 4-star DB Sherrod Covil, 3-star LB Wade Woodaz and 3-star WR Cole Turner.

LSU's freshman group led the list, followed by Penn State, Michigan and Georgia.

Clemson 2025 FR WR Antonio Williams has been a core contributor logging 40 snaps per game, 93% in the slot, while posting 2.27 yards per route. He showed speed and twitch on his two catches against FSU.



Williams and fellow FR Adam Randall could resurrect the CU WR legacy. pic.twitter.com/v0GLjJHRdy — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) October 19, 2022

(Video from October 2022)