PFF on Clemson as No. 1 DL: "Their defense is going to be fantastic. It starts upfront"

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

PFF has been an outlet singing the praises of what Clemson football brings back in 2025. That starts upfront with a No. 1-rated defensive line unit. "No. 1 on this list, and for me, a pretty easy No. 1, is the Clemson Tigers," PFF's analysts started. "Who, not only could have to high picks in the NFL draft -- could have two Top 5/Top 10 picks in the NFL draft in D-tackle Peter Woods and edge rusher T.J. Parker...You can argue that Peter Woods is the best run defender and the pass rusher that we have at D-tackle over the last two years...Those two alone are really enough for Clemson to be No. 1 on this list. They also added in Purdue edge defender Will Heldt. He was fourth among Big Ten edge rushers last year with 36 defensive stops. "DeMonte Capehart and Stephiylan Green are both back at D-tackle too. They each earned 75+ PFF grades last year, and then Cade Denhoff and Jahiem Lawson provide some depth at edge rusher. They each played over 300 snaps last year, and Clemson brought in a 5-star D-tackle in Amare Adams... "One of several reasons that Clemson may have the best defense in the country this year. They do have going into the season the best D-line in the country with two of the most talented players in the 2026 class. There's only so much we can keep saying about Clemson. Their defense is going to be fantastic. It starts upfront. They've got three waves of it, but the first one is really, really darn good." More on Clemson's D-line below: Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Clemson checked in at No. 4 overall with the cornerbacks:

The Tiger WRs ranked No. 3 overall with the wide receivers:

Cade Klubnik was ranked the No. 1 QB and the overall unit was slotted at No. 5:

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!