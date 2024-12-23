PFF breaks down Cade Klubnik's clutch performance, Clemson defense struggles v. Texas

Clemson-Texas breakdown

The number by a player's name initially is the game's snap count. The snaps are all offensive and defensive snaps and do not count special teams. Snap totals for scholarship players and depth chart members are listed in the feature. This feature has PFF’s snap count, as opposed to Clemson’s official stats not in yet (No special teams tracker this week either).

(PFF grades tend to run lower than school grades, so high 80 grades are on the high end, and it's a harsher grade below 60 or so. They are not an end-all, be-all, but one tool to evaluate the game.)

Offense

QB: Cade Klubnik 68 snaps (939 on the season), Christopher Vizzina NS (85), Trent Pearman NS (17), Paul Tyson NS (4).

PFF grade notes: Clemson’s best grade for the passing game this season came versus the No. 1 team in pass defense (81.8 yards allowed per game), and much of that effort can be attributed to the junior signal-caller Klubnik. He fired a career-high five big-time throws for an 11.4% big-time throw rate, against two turnover-worthy plays as well (tied for a game-high this season).

Klubnik was 4-for-6 on passes of 20+ yards for 112 yards with a touchdown (98.3 grade). When kept clean, which was a pretty high percentage of his dropbacks (70.2%), he graded at 85.8 with a 60.6% completion rate and seven yards per attempt. When not blitzed, Klubnik hit 64.5% of his throws for 250 yards and two touchdowns to one pick (off a deflected pass), for a 90.6 grade.

On passes tabbed as play action, Klubnik hit 6-of-7 throws for 104 yards and a TD.

He also averaged 7.4 yards per attempt on passes from the line of scrimmage to under 10 yards, gaining 125 yards on those with a TD.

RB: Keith Adams Jr. 24 (100), Jarvis Green 12 (27), Phil Mafah 10 (642), David Eziomume 10 (36).

RB/WR: Adam Randall 13 (242).

PFF grade notes: Receiving his first RB snaps in a college game (4), Randall had Clemson’s longest run of the game (41) and graded the best as a runner (71.8). Eziomume was in on double-digit snaps but didn’t get a touch. None of the RBs other than Randall had a run of over seven yards. Green did make a big impact as a receiver, however, with two catches in two targets for 35 yards, including a 25-yard first career TD.

WR: Antonio Williams 65 (727), T.J. Moore 59 (548), Bryant Wesco 57 504), Cole Turner 11 (285), Tyler Brown 2 (76), Misun Kelley 1 (81), Hampton Earle NS (42).

PFF grade notes: Moore paced the group with a career-high nine catches in 11 targets for 116 yards and a TD (73.8 grade). He lined up a season-high 18.6% of his snaps in the slot (12% the previous best vs. Virginia) and had no drops, after suffering two in the ACC Championship. It was a tougher day for his freshman teammate Wesco, who did convert two of his three catches for first downs, but he had nine targets total and totaled 30 yards. Williams led the WR group with 16.5 yards per catch and scored one of the three passing TDs.

ya TJ Moore passed the test vs that great Texas secondary https://t.co/LbpjCCdwFd pic.twitter.com/E2gl0gEXeC — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) December 22, 2024

TE: Jake Briningstool 61 (713), Olsen Patt-Henry 13 (294), Banks Pope 2, Josh Sapp NS (109), Christian Bentancur NS (17), Markus Dixon NS (29).

PFF grade notes: Briningstool helped move the chains with three first downs in his four catches for 69 yards. His grade (63.2) was his sixth above 60 this year.

OL: Ryan Linthicum 68 (982), Blake Miller 68 (944), Tristan Leigh 68 (761), Marcus Tate 68 (659), Walker Parks 54 (705), Harris Sewell 14 (545), Chapman Pendergrass NS (39), Ronan O'Connell NS (7), Mason Wade NS (29).

PFF grade notes: Facing quite possibly the biggest test of the season, Miller graded pretty well at right tackle (72.7) with two pressures allowed (one sack; one hurry). On the left tackle side, it was a third-lowest overall grade (53.4) and a lowest pass blocking mark (38.6) for Leigh with four pressures attributed to him by PFF (3 QB hits; 1 QB hurry).

PFF unit performance grades: Offense - 72.5; Passing - 81.8; Pass blocking - 60.2; Receiving - 64.7; Running - 69.3; Run blocking - 65.9

Defense

DL: T.J. Parker 68 (627), Peter Woods 58 (396), Payton Page 56 (582), Cade Denhoff 36 (374), DeMonte Capehart 33 (252), Tré Williams 15 (301), Jahiem Lawson 12 (366), Vic Burley 8 (92), Stephiylan Green 7 (307), A.J. Hoffler 7 (245), Hevin Brown-Shuler NS (49), Champ Thompson NS (41), Darien Mayo NS (33), Armon Mason NS (93), Zaire Patterson NS (26), Caden Story NS (56).

PFF grade notes: Three of Clemson’s top three grades on the day come here with Capehart (79.5), playing his most snaps since the game at Florida State and his second-most this season (33), Page (73.3) and Woods (70.3). They combined for five pressures and eight stops. After finishing the season on a tear, Parker was largely contained, with a 62 grade, one QB hurry, one stop and two missed tackles. Texas ran the ball all seven defensive snaps for reserve D-end A.J. Hoffler, who suffered a defense-low 38.8 grade against the run and a second-worst grade overall (34.1). Williams got in on two sacks but graded the lowest among interior defenders against the run (53.1), in addition to a critical illegal block on the potential INT TD return from Mickens.

LB: Barrett Carter 75 (838), Wade Woodaz 75 (707), Sammy Brown 69 (444), Jamal Anderson NS (78), Dee Crayton NS (154), Drew Woodaz NS (14), C.J. Kubah-Taylor NS (7).

PFF grade notes: Woodaz posted the third-best grade on defense (72.2) with four stops against two missed tackles. He also limited Texas to four yards on three targets passing. While not in on the defense’s 12 missed tackles over the game, Carter was knocked heavily in his coverage grade (41.8), for a low grade overall (51.5; third-lowest this season). Brown suffered his worst grade since moving into the starting lineup, at 53.4, with a missed tackle and four targets in the passing game all completed for 43 yards. However, he was there for a key fourth down stop after the Klubnik interception to keep the Tigers in it early, down 21-7 in the second quarter.

DB: Khalil Barnes 75 (817), R.J. Mickens 75 (749), Avieon Terrell 74 (816), Ashton Hampton 69 (455), Jeadyn Lukus 7 (532), Shelton Lewis 6 (198), Kylon Griffin NS (365), Ricardo Jones NS (146), Rob Billings NS (31), Ronan Hanafin NS (89), Tyler Venables NS (160), Corian Gipson NS (14), Kylen Webb NS (25), Sherrod Covil NS (123), Branden Strozier NS (73), Noah Dixon NS (6), Tavoy Feagin NS (11), Joe Wilkinson NS (3).

PFF grade notes: Mickens again led the secondary grades-wise (63) with nine tackles, three stops, a QB hit and 12.5 yards per reception on him with an interception gained and a TD allowed. Barnes and Hampton both notched two missed tackles and Terrell was rendered a season-low 40.3 grade overall and 39.1 grade in coverage, getting dinged most for key pass interference calls that extended Texas drives.

PFF unit performance grades: Defense - 57.3; Run defense - 63.9; Tackling - 62.5; Pass rush - 60.6; Coverage - 47.8.

Players noted as out for the season: OL Ian Reed, DB Myles Oliver, OL Watson Young, LB Kobe McCloud, OL Dietrick Pennington, OL Collin Sadler, Elyjah Thurmon, WR Troy Stellato, OL Trent Howard, RB Jay Haynes.

Note: Redshirt counts now are lifted with post-regular season play. Every can play who was planning to redshirt.

ST - Special teams-only

NS - No snaps listed

* Been noted as injured by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

