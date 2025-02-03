Peyton Manning says he is "big Trevor Lawrence fan"

Former NFL star Peyton Manning coached the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando on Sunday, facing off against his brother Eli.

During practice, the elder Manning shared his thoughts on Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"I’m a big Trevor Lawrence fan. I’m pulling for him,” Manning said. "Trevor, this will be his third head coach in just a short number of years. That’s tough for a quarterback. Hopefully, him and Liam (new Jaguars OC) can be together for a long time and establish a little continuity."

It's been a whirlwind for Lawrence for a few months.

His season ended with a dirty hit that knocked him out of the game with a concussion. For the season, he had 2,045 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He recently underwent surgery to repair the AC joint in his left shoulder and, on top of that, welcomed a baby girl into the world.