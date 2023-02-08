Peyton Manning forgives Trevor Lawrence for choosing Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

It looks like Peyton Manning has forgiven Trevor Lawrence for choosing Clemson over Tennessee.

Manning is considered to be one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time, and he thinks that the sky is the limit for Lawrence, who just finished his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Manning coached the AFC team that Lawrence was on in last weekend’s Pro Bowl. It wasn’t the first time they’d worked together – Lawrence was both a camper and a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy.

Manning won two Super Bowls – one with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Denver Broncos – and he loves what first-year head coach Doug Pederson accomplished with Lawrence in Jacksonville. He has also forgiven Lawrence for choosing Clemson over his Tennessee Volunteers.

“The sky’s the limit for this guy,” Manning said of Lawrence. “I’ve known him since he came to our football camp years ago and have stayed in touch with him. Trevor wore No. 16 because he was a Tennessee fan growing up, and I wish he would’ve gone to Tennessee, but we’ve gotten past that. I like the way he carries himself. He’s got a great knowledge of the system. I think Doug Pederson and he could be a tough combination for a long time for years to come. Really happy for him.”

Manning said that he thinks Lawrence benefits from Pederson calling the plays.

“I like when a head coach is calling the plays often because that means there’s continuity in the offense, and even if Doug’s not calling them, it’s going to be the same system and that’s good for a quarterback,” Manning said. “If a quarterback’s having to learn a new system every single year, that’s difficult.

“So, I like the situation that Trevor’s in. They had great success this year, and kind of sent a message to the rest of the AFC that Jacksonville is here, and I expect great things out of him in the next years.”

The Jaguars won the AFC South for the first time since 2017 with a 9-8 record and won a Wild Card game to advance to the AFC Semifinals, where they lost to eventual AFC Champion Kansas City.

The Sheriff on @Trevorlawrencee, Coach Pederson, and more 👇#ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/NaASGbozUA — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 4, 2023