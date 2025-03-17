Peter Woods ranked as college football's No. 1 interior defender

Following multiple rankings for Cade Klubnik as college football's QB1, PFF assessed Peter Woods as the sport's top interior defender.

"Woods spent most of his sophomore season playing out of position at edge defender yet still earned an impressive 83.3 PFF grade," PFF's Max Chadwick said. "Over his first two years of college football, he ranks as both the highest-graded and most valuable returning Power Four defensive tackle, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric.

"Since 2023, Woods leads all returning Power Four interior defenders with an 89.7 run-defense grade and a 14.9% pass-rush win rate. His combination of power and agility at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds makes him a nightmare matchup for opposing offensive linemen."

He enters 2025 credited with 59 tackles (11.0 for loss), 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 698 defensive snaps over 23 games (12 starts).

Woods came out of Thompson (Alabama) rated as high as a 5-star prospect.

None of the next nine on the PFF ranking appear on Clemson's 2025 regular season schedule.