Clemson D-lineman honored as Freshman Interior Defender of Year

The former 5-star prospect was credited with 22 tackles (2.5 for loss) and a forced fumble in 273 snaps over 11 games this season (one start).

For PFF grades, Woods graded best for Clemson defensively (86.5) and eighth-best among all defensive linemen nationally (min. 20% of most snaps at the position). His best mark came against the run (89.2 grade).

Woods also earned freshman All-America from On3 and College Football News.

Elsewhere for College Football Network, TJ Parker made the first-team freshman All-America and Robert Gunn III made the same as a kickoff specialist. Offensive guard Harris Sewell earned an honorable mention on offense.

Parker and Khalil Barnes also earned freshman All-America honors from The Athletic on Thursday.