Clemson D-lineman honored as Freshman Interior Defender of Year

Peter Woods didn't put up some of the numbers peers have, but his impact was well noted.
Peter Woods honored as Freshman Interior Defender of Year
by - 2023 Dec 7 12:14

College Football Network named Peter Woods its Freshman Interior Defender of the Year, among several Clemson freshman honors this week.

The former 5-star prospect was credited with 22 tackles (2.5 for loss) and a forced fumble in 273 snaps over 11 games this season (one start).

For PFF grades, Woods graded best for Clemson defensively (86.5) and eighth-best among all defensive linemen nationally (min. 20% of most snaps at the position). His best mark came against the run (89.2 grade).

Woods also earned freshman All-America from On3 and College Football News.

Elsewhere for College Football Network, TJ Parker made the first-team freshman All-America and Robert Gunn III made the same as a kickoff specialist. Offensive guard Harris Sewell earned an honorable mention on offense.

Parker and Khalil Barnes also earned freshman All-America honors from The Athletic on Thursday.

