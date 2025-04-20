sports_football
Paul Finebaum spars with Clemson fan about real Death Valley vs. LSU
Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 6 hours ago

The exchange started friendly enough, Clemson fan Jerry from Tennessee inviting both SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum and retiring College GameDay stalwart Lee Corso for the Clemson-LSU game.

Jerry said that Corso will put the Clemson Tiger mascot head on and settle who the real Death Valley is, as the Bayou Bengals' stadium also holds the moniker.

Finebaum, known to needle Clemson and Dabo Swinney from time to time, couldn't just accept the gracious invite though.

"I can settle that for you right now, Jerry," Finebaum said this week. "I don't have to come to Clemson. It's in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. It doesn't matter (how much longer Clemson has been called Death Valley than Tiger Stadium). Sometimes it's just the way it feels.

"You Clemsonites are hanging on some antiquated...You've got the Rock, you've got the stadium deal, you've got the hard-to-find city you live in. I'm sure the people over at the ACC Network would be happy to take your call."

The caller knew what he was getting into, however.

"I'm getting exactly what I expected from you," said Jerry.

From Clemson's tell of the stadium name lore: Through the years, Memorial Stadium has become known as “Death Valley” across the country. It was tagged by Presbyterian College Head Coach Lonnie McMillian during the late 1940s. After bringing his teams to Clemson for many years and getting whipped, he said the place was like “Death Valley.” A few years later, the name stuck.

Per reporting from The Advocate, Tiger Stadium was known in the '50s as 'Deaf Valley' and some fans took to the Clemson moniker after LSU defeated Clemson 7-0 in the 1959 Sugar Bowl. It wasn't until the 1980s and a new AD that they leaned into the name officially with school branding.

Back to the original subject of the call, Corso was announced this past week to have one more College GameDay appearance before retirement, which will be on the opening weekend. Clemson-LSU could be a strong candidate for that game.

Paul Finebaum spars with Clemson fan about real Death Valley vs. LSU
