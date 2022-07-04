Finebaum talks conference realignment (Shannon Lockwood - USA Today Sports)
Finebaum talks conference realignment (Shannon Lockwood - USA Today Sports)

Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jul 4, Mon 08:39

The College Football landscape is shifting drastically with the recent announcement that USC and UCLA are moving to the Big Ten.

Rumors are swirling, and schools have been placed on notice that they need to make sure where they stand in their respective conferences.

College Football talking head Paul Finebaum was a guest on the Keyshawn, JWill & Max show recently and said that the money differences in conferences will continue to grow wider and wider.

"If you go four or five years ahead when the new ESPN-SEC deal goes into effect, it's not in effect yet, when the new Big Ten deal (starts) ... you're going to be doling out somewhere between $100 million and $125 million to every team in the SEC and the Big Ten," Finebaum said. "The ACC, if it's lucky, it's going to be between $45 to $50 million. There's a cap on those deals. The ACC has a deal with ESPN right now that runs through, I think, 2034. You can't change that until if Notre Dame jumps into the league. I'm not sure how much even that would change because Notre Dame has got the NBC affiliation.

"These are game-changers. Dabo Swinney, who has the best program in that league, is going to get squeezed out. We don't know where the CFP is going right now. You have to think that is going to be back on the table. There is so much in flux. You're always going to see a lot of movement. As you guys know, Oregon and Washington are reportedly looking to the Big Ten as well. They add a lot of value. Nobody is USC. Let's be honest, but they're good. That would leave the Pac-12 with virtually nothing."

Finebaum believes Clemson and a few other schools could get an invite to bolt for greener ($) pastures.

"You have Clemson, which is the one to keep an eye on," Finebaum said. "Then, people would naturally think Miami or Florida State. People in the industry say that North Carolina might be the most valuable brand after Clemson. I think Miami would be next, now that Mario Cristobal is there."

Subject (Replies: 46) Author
spacer TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 TigerNet News
spacer For ONCE, he's right.***
 TruTiger
spacer i’ve heard he can lick his own eyeball, like a gecko.***
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: For ONCE, he's right.***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: For ONCE, he's right.***
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: For ONCE, he's right.***
 DerekEvans9859®
spacer No, he's not. He's trolling as usual.
 AllOrange247365
spacer LMAO!
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Please explain***
 AllOrange247365
spacer lol
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Ah, so you can't. Noted.***
 AllOrange247365
spacer Please explain***
 AllOrange247365
spacer Please explain***
 AllOrange247365
spacer Dumbo Finedum can't keep clemson out his mouth can he?...***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Seemingly all of TNet complains about stories about PF, and
 76er®
spacer It makes sense
 ColorofGrey
spacer He’s a troll. He loves triggering Clemson fans.
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 Valley Boy
spacer Fresh squoze
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: Fresh squoze
 73DNGPaw
spacer The SEC and Big Ten are blowing up
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer I personally think it's absurd to think there will be only
 AllOrange247365
spacer Ignorance is bliss!
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: Ignorance is bliss!
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 TigerBean
spacer Yes because ignoring problems and issues is always the solution.
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 smittyta
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 Tigershun
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 BeverlyAnne®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 reynolds357
spacer God people like you are so dumb and brainwashed!
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: God people like you are so dumb and brainwashed!
 reynolds357
spacer Even a Broken Clock is right twice a day
 CU_Tigers4life
spacer Finebaum is wrong nearly 100% of the time
 Tiger29212
spacer This time he’s not wrong***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Clemson isn't going to get squeezed out of
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 reynolds357
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 I bleed orange
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 Summittiger
spacer Every single program in the SEC and B1G have made
 AllOrange247365
spacer In about five years
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer I'm not living in any past.
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 81Tigre
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC
 Gumby®
