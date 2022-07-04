Paul Finebaum says Clemson will get 'squeezed out' in the ACC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The College Football landscape is shifting drastically with the recent announcement that USC and UCLA are moving to the Big Ten.

Rumors are swirling, and schools have been placed on notice that they need to make sure where they stand in their respective conferences.

College Football talking head Paul Finebaum was a guest on the Keyshawn, JWill & Max show recently and said that the money differences in conferences will continue to grow wider and wider.

"If you go four or five years ahead when the new ESPN-SEC deal goes into effect, it's not in effect yet, when the new Big Ten deal (starts) ... you're going to be doling out somewhere between $100 million and $125 million to every team in the SEC and the Big Ten," Finebaum said. "The ACC, if it's lucky, it's going to be between $45 to $50 million. There's a cap on those deals. The ACC has a deal with ESPN right now that runs through, I think, 2034. You can't change that until if Notre Dame jumps into the league. I'm not sure how much even that would change because Notre Dame has got the NBC affiliation.

"These are game-changers. Dabo Swinney, who has the best program in that league, is going to get squeezed out. We don't know where the CFP is going right now. You have to think that is going to be back on the table. There is so much in flux. You're always going to see a lot of movement. As you guys know, Oregon and Washington are reportedly looking to the Big Ten as well. They add a lot of value. Nobody is USC. Let's be honest, but they're good. That would leave the Pac-12 with virtually nothing."

Finebaum believes Clemson and a few other schools could get an invite to bolt for greener ($) pastures.

"You have Clemson, which is the one to keep an eye on," Finebaum said. "Then, people would naturally think Miami or Florida State. People in the industry say that North Carolina might be the most valuable brand after Clemson. I think Miami would be next, now that Mario Cristobal is there."