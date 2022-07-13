Finebaum is not a huge fan of the ACC (Shanna Lockwood - USA Today Sports)
Finebaum is not a huge fan of the ACC (Shanna Lockwood - USA Today Sports)

Paul Finebaum says ACC has no chance of competing without Notre Dame
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jul 13, Wed 20:24

College Football talking head Paul Finebaum was on WFNZ radio in Charlotte Tuesday discussing the future of the ACC conference.

"The ACC has no chance of competing with the Big Ten or SEC without Notre Dame," Finebaum said. "I think Clemson wants out of the ACC badly, and so does Florida State. This is all predicated on Notre Dame, by the way. I think things are going to happen. There's way too much activity going on. I think the chips are going to fall all over the place here."

Finebaum believes adding Notre Dame to a conference is like winning the lottery.

"If Notre Dame makes a move, it is going to tip this ant hill over," Finebaum said. "And right now, Notre Dame is trying to figure it out. They're in Vegas with pots of money on three or four different tables. The pot of money to stay an independent is obvious — it's not great, by the way," Finebaum said. "They can make a lot of money with NBC and have their ridiculous and cozy relationship with the ACC. They can join the ACC, or they have two other choices. And this is when you go into the private rooms at the Bellagio and not out there with scum like us. This is the SEC or the Big Ten — should they choose either one of them, they're hitting the lottery."

