CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Finebaum believes that the Tigers will miss the CFB Playoff this season
Paul Finebaum believes 'Dabo's dynasty' is done
by - Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 11:39 AM

CFB analyst Paul Finebaum was on ESPN's college football podcast recently as he recapped the last week of action, including Clemson's loss to Notre Dame.

Finebaum believes that Clemson has not had a 'very good season' despite only one road loss.

"In the offseason, Dabo Swinney bet on himself," Finebaum said. "He elevated coordinators, most of which nobody had ever heard of before, and it’s to be determined long-term whether that was the right call, but short term, this has not been a very good season for Clemson in spite of a pretty good record with only one loss. They’ve had so many narrow escapes. You could feel it coming. I’m not too surprised. I know you are not. And they’re gone. Here we are heading into the second weekend of November, and Clemson and Alabama are gone (out of CFB playoff projections)."

Finebaum thinks that Dabo and Co. will miss the college football playoff again this season.

"That’s a paradigm shift in college football," Finebaum said. "I thought last year, Dabo’s dynasty was done. It’s true. It is over from the perspective of them being in the championship game in the final four every year. That's two years in a row that they are out. It’s a bigger blow to the ACC, whose commissioner was not in favor of the 12-team playoff."

