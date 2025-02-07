CLEMSON FOOTBALL

JD PicKell is a national college football analyst for On3, breaking down every angle within the sport.
JD PicKell is a national college football analyst for On3, breaking down every angle within the sport.

Orange Crush Podcast: On3's JD PicKell on what makes Clemson contenders
by Grayson Mann - Correspondent - 2025 Feb 7 13:45

JD PicKell is a national college football analyst for On3, breaking down every angle within the sport.

He joined Grayson Mann on the Orange Crush Podcast to break down how Dabo Swinney's program has regained a positive national perception + what ingredients make the Tigers contenders for a championship.

The pair breaks down Tom Allen's fit, improved receiver play, lessons learned in 2024, and more.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Son of NFL legend set to visit Clemson
Son of NFL legend set to visit Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts