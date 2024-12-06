CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson returns to the ACC Championship for the first time since 2022. (Photo: Jim Dedmon / USATODAY)
Orange Crush Podcast: Five keys to a Clemson victory over SMU
by - Correspondent - 2024 Dec 6 10:44

Win, and you’re in. SMU and Clemson clash on Saturday night for a spot in the College Football Playoffs (8 p.m./ABC).

What are the keys to a Clemson victory over the Mustangs? Can this unit take advantage of the second life granted by Syracuse? Is SMU’s weaker schedule a factor that serves the Tigers well? How should this offense attack the Mustang defense?

All these questions are answered, and much more on this preview episode of the Orange Crush Podcast!

