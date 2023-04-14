Orange and White Clemson spring game rosters released

Previously, the roster would be split as evenly as possible, but in a search for continuity with Garrett Riley's new offense, there is a switch.

The first team offense that's largely repped this spring will stick together and pair up with the second team defense on the White team roster, while the first defense will compete alongside the second team offense on the Orange team, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on local radio this week.

That White team then will be led by quarterback Cade Klubnik, who will have Antonio Williams, Phil Mafah, Jake Briningstool, Brannon Spector, Keith Adams Jr., Cole Turner, Harris Sewell, Tristan Leigh and Blake Miller among more.

The White team defense features Wade Woodaz, DeMonte Capehart, TJ Dudley, Ruke Orhorhoro, Vic Burley, Payton Page, Zaire Patterson and Greg Williams among more.

The Orange team offense will be led by Hunter Helms and Christopher Vizzina at QB, as well as Will Shipley, Noble Johnson, Josh Sapp, Zack Owens, Trent Howard and Will Putnam and more.

The star-studded Orange defensive group has Barrett Carter, Andrew Mukuba, Nate Wiggins, Peter Woods, TJ Parker, Tyler Davis, Toriano Pride Jr., Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Stephiylan Green and Caden Story among more.

Injury rehab has a number of Tigers being held for the game as well, including O-line starters Walker Parks and Marcus Tate, receivers Beaux Collins, Troy Stellato and Adam Randall and defensive end Xavier Thomas among more. Everybody is assigned to a team whether they are playing or not on Clemson's spring game rosters (full rosters below).

Nick Eason is coaching the Orange side, while CJ Spiller commands the White team. NFL All-Pro Dexter Lawrence is the honorary coach for the Orange team, while former Tigers star running back Wayne Gallman will be the honorary coach for the White team.

Gameday info from Clemson:

Kickoff: Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m. • Clemson Memorial Stadium.

Broadcast: ACCNX - Roy Philpott, Eric Mac Lain, Taylor Tannenbaum

Gameday Events

*9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Be A T.I.G.E.R. Field Day presented by BASF of Seneca. (Littlejohn Lawn)

*9 a.m. – TigerTown Tailgate opens – Littlejohn Coliseum southeast pavilion.

*11:40 a.m.: Tiger Walk Driven by Chevrolet – Press Rd.

*10 a.m. – 1 p.m. McCarter Family IPTAY Center will be open.

Parking/Traffic

*Lots open at 8 a.m.

*ADA Parking is available at the North Lot (C-7) and Centennial Lot (C-9); Baseball ADA lot will be held

Centennial Blvd. on the west side of the stadium is CLOSED, including Lot 5.

*All other parking is first-come, first-served.

*Fans are encouraged to visit downtown businesses on gameday.

*There will be no contra-flow traffic pattern postgame.

*Woodland Cemetery on the Clemson campus is sacred ground and home to more than 1,200 souls buried in marked and unmarked graves. At this time, the cemetery is closed to pedestrians. Motorized vehicles and skateboards are not permitted within the cemetery.

Stadium Construction

*The West stands and marked areas of the lower deck will have limited availability.

*Fans will not be able to travel from the North and South outside the stadium in the west.

Admission

*Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

*Admission is free and open to the public – No ticket is needed, and there is no reserved seating.

*Masters Club seats in the west are first-come/first-serve for general public.

*The clear bag policy is in effect.

*Routine metal detector screening will take place.

*Fans should primarily enter through gates 1, 5, 9, and 13. North Upper Deck (Gate 20) will be opened if needed. Please be aware of construction and allow extra time to enter the stadium.