Notre Dame standout TE out against Clemson

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced on Monday that junior tight end Mitchell Evans will have season-ending knee surgery after suffering an ACL injury in the blowout win against Pittsburgh.

Evans leads the Irish offense with 29 catches for 422 yards. His yardage is currently third most among tight ends in college football.

The next man up for Notre Dame will be Holden Staes, who has 12 catches for 163 yards and four touchdowns this season.

In other injury news, Notre Dame cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Cam Hart will be back from their respective injuries for the Clemson game.