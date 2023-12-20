Notes on 2024 Clemson signees

CLEMSON, S.C. — Upon the opening of the early signing period of Wednesday, 22 high school players signed National Letters of Intent to play football at Clemson. Clemson also announced the addition of one preferred walk-on. The early signing period will conclude on Friday, Dec. 22 in advance of National Signing Day on Feb. 7, 2024. Included below are notes on Clemson’s high school class as well as bios on the program’s latest additions. RANKINGS REPORT - Clemson’s class includes 11 members of the Rivals250: TE Christian Bentancur, LB Sammy Brown, DT Hevin Brown-Shuler, S Noah Dixon, RB David Eziomume, CB Tavoy Feagin, CB Corian Gipson, S Ricardo Jones, DE Darien Mayo, WR T.J. Moore and WR Bryant Wesco Jr. - Ten members of the class were listed among On3’s Top 300: TE Christian Bentancur, LB Sammy Brown, RB David Eziomume, CB Corian Gipson, S Ricardo Jones, DE Adam Kissayi, DE Darien Mayo, WR T.J. Moore, OL Elyjah Thurmon and WR Bryant Wesco Jr. - The class also includes nine members of the ESPN300: TE Christian Bentancur, LB Sammy Brown, DT Hevin Brown-Shuler, S Noah Dixon, CB Tavoy Feagin, CB Corian Gipson, S Ricardo Jones, WR T.J. Moore and WR Bryant Wesco Jr. - The group features seven selections to the 247Sports Top247: TE Christian Bentancur, LB Sammy Brown, CB Corian Gipson, S Ricardo Jones, DE Darien Mayo, WR T.J. Moore and WR Bryant Wesco Jr. - To date, every signing class in Dabo Swinney’s head coaching tenure except for its 2023 class has won at least one ACC Championship. Nine straight classes from 2012-20 earned at least one College Football Playoff berth. - Entering this year, Clemson's recruiting classes finished in the top 15 of at least one primary recruiting service (ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports) every year since 2011. Clemson was one of only seven schools to produce a Top 15 class in each of the previous 13 recruiting cycles, a group that also includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Clemson will attempt to extend that streak with its 2024 class when rankings are finalized in February. - To date, every signing class in Dabo Swinney’s head coaching tenure except for his 2023 class has won at least one ACC Championship. Nine straight classes from 2012-20 earned at least one College Football Playoff berth. ILLINOIS INCOMING - Clemson’s signing of TE Christian Betancur out of Marian Central Catholic in Illinois represents Clemson’s first signing from the Land of Lincoln since 2006. - Betancur becomes Clemson’s first signee from Illinois in Dabo Swinney’s head coaching tenure. - Outside of signing exclusively from existing pipelines in 2021 and 2023, Swinney has added at least one new state in eight cycles from 2015-24: Illinois in 2024; Utah in 2022; Kentucky in 2020; California, Michigan and Pennsylvania in 2019; Missouri in 2018; Indiana and Louisiana in 2017; Colorado, Kansas and Texas in 2016; and Massachusetts in 2015. - Since 1972, Clemson has signed student-athletes to football scholarships from 36 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. ANOTHER PEACH OF A CLASS - Eight of Clemson’s 22 signees played high school football in Georgia: LB Sammy Brown (Jefferson HS), DT Hevin Brown-Shuler (Pace Academy), S Noah Dixon (Troup County HS), RB David Eziomume (North Cobb), S Ricardo Jones (Peach County HS), DT Champ Thompson (Gainesville HS), OL Elyjah Thurmon (Bradwell Institute) and S Joe Wilkinson (Rome HS). - The signing of the 2024 class represents the 11th time in the last 12 cycles that Clemson has signed at least five players from the Peach State. - Clemson’s 30 signees from Georgia since 2020 are its most from any state this decade. - Barring substantial unexpected additions from other states prior to Signing Day in February, Georgia will produce the most players of any state in Clemson’s signing class for the fifth time in the last six years and the seventh time in the last nine years. MORE SUNSHINE SUCCESS - Five of Clemson’s signees hail from Florida: CB Tavoy Feagin (Carrollwood Day School), CB Ashton Hampton (Florida State University HS), DE Adam Kissayi (Heritage HS), TJ Moore (Tampa Catholic) and Drew Woodaz (Jesuit HS). - Clemson has signed 26 players from Florida in the last six years. Clemson has now signed multiple players from Florida in six straight classes for the first time since the 1992-97 recruiting cycles. - Clemson’s five Florida signees are its most in a single class since 2019 (seven). ANOTHER TEXAS TWO-STEP - Clemson signed two players from the state of Texas: WR Bryant Wesco Jr. (Midlothian) and CB Corian Gipson (Lancaster). - After signing only one player from Texas from 2004-19, Clemson has now signed at least one player from Texas in five consecutive classes, the Tigers’ longest streak on record. Clemson signed S R.J. Mickens in 2020, S Andrew Mukuba in 2021, QB Cade Klubnik in 2022 and a trio of Texas players in 2023: WR Noble Johnson, OL Harris Sewell and OL Ian Reed. - For the first time on record, Clemson has signed multiple players from Texas in back-to-back classes. - Clemson’s eight signees from Texas this decade exceed its number of total Texas signees across the previous five decades (seven across the 1970s-2010s). NO WAITING FOR CLEMSON IN THE DMV - Clemson signed three players who played their prep careers in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia metro area, a region known colloquially by locals as the “DMV.” This year’s trio includes LB CJ Kubah-Taylor (Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md.), DE Darien Mayo (Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md.) and OL Mason Wade (Loudoun Valley in Purcellville, Va.). - Clemson has now signed at least one player from the greater Washington, D.C. area (including adjacent Maryland and Virginia counties) in five out of its last six classes. - LB Darien Mayo and LB CJ Kubah-Taylor attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md., the same school as LB Dorian O’Daniel, who became a 2017 All-ACC selection at Clemson and a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. - The signings of Mayo and Kubah-Taylor gave Clemson multiple Maryland signees in a single class for the first time since signing Baltimore’s Kevin Kreis and Wheaton’s Bob McCarthy. Of note, McCarthy also attended Good Counsel, the same school that produced Mayo and Kubah-Taylor. - The signing of OL Mason Wade (Purcellville, Va.) gave Clemson a signee from Virginia for the fifth time in the last six years. Clemson had one Virginia signee in every class from 2019-22. LOCAL TIES - The addition of OL Watson Young from Daniel High School in Central, S.C. gives Clemson one signee from Daniel in each of the last three cycles, joining the signings of DE Jahiem Lawson in 2022 and ATH Misun Kelley in 2023. - With Young’s addition, Clemson once again signed a pair of high school teammates over a multi-year cycle. In 2020 and 2021, Clemson signed teammates out of St. John Bosco High School in California (D.J. Uiagalelei in 2020, Beaux Collins in 2021) and Damascus High School in Maryland (Bryan Bresee in 2020, Ryan Linthicum in 2021). Clemson signed teammates from Central High School in Phenix City, Ala. three straight years from 2018-20 (Justyn Ross in 2018, Ray Thornton in 2019, E.J. Williams in 2020), and the Tigers signed players from Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, S.C. in three straight classes from 2021-23 (Will Taylor in 2021, Antonio Williams in 2022 and Jarvis Green in 2023). - Daniel has produced a number of recent Tigers who have gone on to lengthy NFL careers, including DT Jarvis Jenkins (2007 signee), WR DeAndre Hopkins (2010), DT DeShawn Williams (2011) and DE Shaq Lawson (2012) among many other Daniel products who have contributed in either scholarship and walk-on roles at Clemson. FAMILY CONNECTIONS - OL Watson Young (Clemson, S.C.) is the son of Kyle Young. Kyle was a multi-time All-American both on the field and in the classroom, earning on-field All-America honors at center in 2000 and 2001 and matching those honors with Academic All-America status in both years. Kyle is now a Senior Associate Athletic Director at Clemson. - Young is also the nephew of former Clemson offensive lineman Will Young and the grandson of Clemson letterman Ben Watson. Young’s great grandfather, Ed McLendon, was a member of the 1939 Clemson team that earned the program’s first bowl appearance and first bowl win in the 1940 Cotton Bowl. - Young will become the first fourth-generation Clemson football player on record. - Young is the third son of a former Clemson letter-winner to sign with the Tigers in the last six cycles, joining TE Josh Sapp (2022 signee, son of Patrick Sapp) and WR Brannon Spector (2019 signee, son of WR Robbie Spector). - PK Nolan Hauser is the son of former Clemson women’s soccer player and Clemson Athletic Hall of Famer Sheri Hauser (née Beuter) and former Clemson baseball player Scott Hauser. Sheri played on Clemson’s inaugural women’s soccer team in 1994 and the U.S. National Team in 1998, and she remains the school recordholder for both single-season and career assists. - Hauser’s sister, Ella, just completed her junior season on the Clemson women’s soccer team that qualified for the national semifinal of the 2023 Women’s College Cup. - LB Drew Woodaz is the brother of current Clemson LB Wade Woodaz. BRING A FRIEND - With the additions of high school teammates Darien Mayo and CJ Kubah-Taylor out of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Maryland, Clemson has signed at least one pair of high school teammates in five out of its last seven classes. - 2024: Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) HS (Darien Mayo and CJ Kubah-Taylor) - 2023: N/A - 2022: Greenville (S.C.) HS (Collin Sadler and Josh Sapp) - 2021: Westlake (Ga.) HS (Dacari Collins and Nate Wiggins) - 2020: N/A - 2019: Archer (Ga.) HS (Andrew Booth Jr. and Jalyn Phillips) - 2018: South Pointe (S.C.) HS (Derion Kendrick and B.T. Potter); IMG (Fla.) Academy (Mike Jones Jr. and Xavier Thomas) GEOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN - Members of Clemson’s signing class completed their prep careers across nine states: Georgia (eight), Florida (five), Texas (two), Maryland (two), South Carolina (one), Illinois (one), North Carolina (one), Tennessee (one) and Virginia (one). POSITION BREAKDOWN RB: 1; WR: 2; TE: 1; OL: 4; DE: 2; DT: 2; LB: 3; CB: 3; S: 3; PK: 1 SIGNEE BIOS Christian Bentancur TE, Marian Central Catholic Lakemoor, Ill. HS Coach: Liam Kirwan In High School: Rated as a consensus top 125 player nationally by 247Sports, ESPN, On3, Rivals and PrepStar … rated as the No. 58 overall player in the nation, third-best player in Illinois and third-best tight end in the nation by PrepStar ... ranked by On3 as the No. 85 player in the nation and as the sixth-best tight end and fourth-best player in Illinois ... Rivals ranked him as the nation’s No. 100 overall player, fifth-best tight end and fourth-best player in Illinois ... listed as 247Sports’ No. 116 overall player and as the service’s eighth-best tight end and fourth-best prospect in Illinois … rated as ESPN’s No. 124 overall player, third-best tight end in the nation and third-best player in Illinois ... finished his career with 231 receptions for 3,867 yards and 51 touchdowns ... finished in the top five in Illinois high school history in receiving yards (second), receiving touchdowns (third) and receptions (fifth) … as a senior, recorded 21 receptions in a single game against Wheaton Academy and five touchdowns in one game against Christ The King; those were the second-best single game figures in each category in Illinois high school history ... earned conference player of the year as a senior … two-year team captain and three-time all-area selection ... earned all-state honors from multiple services as a junior and senior … 2023 Northwest Herald Player of the Year ... played for Liam Kirwan at Marian Central Catholic … also an outstanding basketball player who will have a chance in 2024 to become the first athlete in Illinois history to catch 200 passes in football and score 2,000 points in basketball. Personal: Born Sept. 18, 2005 ... named to honor roll every year in high school ... committed to Clemson Jan. 13, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024 … name pronounced “BENT-tin-curr.” *** Sammy Brown LB, Jefferson High School Commerce, Ga. HS Coach: Travis Noland In High School: Coveted prospect who is a consensus top 30 player nationally according to 247Sports, ESPN, On3, Rivals and PrepStar … named the nation’s top all-around athlete by MaxPreps for his success in football, wrestling and track, joining a list of previous award-winners that includes Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Derrick Henry ... named as the No. 1 “Freak Athlete” in the nation by 247Sports ... received the 2023 High School Butkus Award, presented each year to the top high school linebacker in the nation ... selected to play in the All-American Bowl on NBC and was named as one of six finalists for the organization’s Player of the Year award and one of five for its Defensive Player of the Year award ... consensus five-star prospect … listed by ESPN as the nation’s top linebacker, the third-best player in Georgia and the No. 12 overall prospect in America … also listed as 247Sports’ No. 12 overall player as well as its second-best linebacker and second-best player in Georgia … ranked No. 18 overall by On3 as well as the second-best linebacker and second-best player in Georgia … listed by Rivals as the nation’s No. 28 overall player as well as its third-best linebacker and sixth-best player in Georgia … ranked 12th in the nation by PrepStar, which listed him as the top linebacker in the nation and second-best player in Georgia ... named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 Team ... all-state selection each of his last three seasons ... named as Georgia 5A Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 ... won Mr. Football in Georgia for 2023 from Georgia Public Television ... despite being slated to play linebacker at Clemson, had outstanding numbers as a running back, rushing for 2,289 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2023 ... averaged an incredible 9.0 yards per rush and 163.5 yards per game while posting 11 games with 100-plus rushing yards in 2023 ... scored 40 touchdowns overall ... his 2,289 rushing yards were fourth-most in the state and were the 46th-most in a single season in Georgia high school history … his 36 rushing touchdowns that season also ranked 29th all-time in Georgia, giving him 82 career rushing touchdowns (21st all-time in state annals) … amassed 153 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three blocked kicks and two interceptions defensively ... as a punter, averaged 44.5 yards on 36 punts with 15 downed inside the 20 ... rushed 181 times for 1,449 yards with 21 touchdowns as a junior ... averaged 13 yards per carry as a sophomore with 753 yards on 58 carries ... finished his prep career with 494 carries for 4,491 yards and 68 rushing touchdowns ... recorded 100-yard rushing games in 23 of his 32 career games ... also added 24 receptions for 460 yards and seven touchdowns, giving him 5,022 yards from scrimmage for his career (157 yards per game) ... led his team to a 13-1 season, a Region Championship and the 5A state semifinals as one of the top two-way players in the nation ... named as a first-team All-American by MaxPreps ... played for Travis Noland at Jefferson … outstanding wrestler who compiled a 88-5 record and won back-to-back state championships ... was 34-2 as a wrestler as a junior ... clocked at 10.7 in the 100 meters and has long jumped 23’3”. Personal: Born Sept. 29, 2005 ... member of Jefferson High School’s Miracle Club, which raises money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ... 4.0 student ... committed to Clemson June 5, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. *** Hevin Brown-Shuler DT, Pace Academy (Ga.) Columbia, S.C. HS Coach: Nick Bach In High School: Selected to the All-American Bowl on NBC ... four-star recruit who is a member of both the Rivals250 and the ESPN300 ... four-time all-region and all-state honoree … one of five finalists for All-American Bowl Man of the Year … ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 134 overall player and the country’s sixth-best defensive tackle … listed by ESPN as the No. 260 player in the nation and 16th-best at his position … ranked as No. 288 overall player in the nation by PrepStar … four-year starter at Pace Academy, where he recorded 86 total tackles (42 solo), 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 of which as a senior in 2023 … was a preseason All-State selection by the Atlanta Touchdown Club, which had not named its postseason team as of the early signing period … was a two-year team captain … first-team all-state selection in each of his final two seasons … 4A all-state selection by 11Alive News as a senior … four-time all-region honoree … named as a first-team Freshman All-American by MaxPreps in 2020 … played for Nick Bach at Pace Academy … also threw shot put on the track team. Personal: Born Oct. 17, 2005 ... committed to Clemson April 22, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024 … name pronounced “HEV-inn.” *** Noah Dixon S, Troup County High School LaGrange, Ga. HS Coach: Tanner Glisson In High School: Selected to both the Rivals 250 and the ESPN300 … four-star prospect listed by Rivals as its No. 146 overall player in the nation and its 11th-best safety and 22nd-best player in Georgia ... ranked No. 259 nationally by ESPN, which ranked him as the 27th-best safety in the nation and 35th-best player in Georgia ... ranked No. 272 in the nation by PrepStar, which listed him as the 30th-best safety in the nation and a top 30 player in Georgia ... helped Troup County to a 9-3 record in 2023 ... All-Region 4A selection as a junior and senior ... named as a permanent team captain as a senior ... Region 4A Athlete of the Year as a senior ... named to 2023 Scout Smart All-Academic Team on defense ... named to the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s preseason all-star team ... contributed in a multitude of ways in 2023, scoring 14 touchdowns — eight as a receiver, five as a running back and one on an 87-yard kickoff return ... had 24 catches for 490 yards (21.0 yards per catch) and eight scores as a senior ... had 178 rushing yards on 22 carries (8.1 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns ... had 34 tackles on defense ... 4A all-state selection by 11Alive News … honorable mention all-state selection as a junior according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia High School Football Daily ... as a junior, posted 18 catches for 248 receiving yards and three scores ... had career-high 40 tackles on defense in 2022 ... as a sophomore, recorded 112 receiving yards on three catches and added 25 tackles ... finished prep career with 44 receptions for 843 yards (an impressive 19.2 yards per catch) and 12 receiving touchdowns, as well as 99 career tackles ... recorded 18 career touchdowns in 28 games, including 14 touchdowns in just 11 games as a senior … played for Tanner Glisson at Troup County. Personal: Born March 9, 2006 ... committed Jan. 30, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. *** David Eziomume RB, North Cobb High School Acworth, Ga. HS Coach: Shane Queen In High School: Ranked by Rivals as its No. 248 overall player in the nation as well as the fifth-best running back in the nation and 32nd-best player in Georgia ... ranked by On3 as the No. 254 overall player in the nation and as the country’s 17th-best running back … ranked as the No. 290 player in the nation by PrepStar, which listed him as the nation’s No. 19 running back and the No. 34 best player in Georgia … was on pace for an outstanding senior season before it was cut short by injury … led the state of Georgia in rushing through six games with 1,155 yards, including consecutive games of 205, 268 and 326 rushing yards early in the season … posted his 268-yard day against Milton, the eighth-ranked team in the state … his career-best 326-yard effort included 27 carries and four touchdowns against Robinson; was named the Georgia Player of the Week by Georgia High School Football Daily in leading North Cobb to a 42-27 upset victory … earned all-district honors despite playing only six games … selected as a 2023 team captain … finished his senior year with 14 touchdowns and a 7.7-yard-per-carry average in six games … also added 250 yards receiving out of the backfield … was second-team all-region as a junior when he had 700 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving and scored 20 touchdowns … played running back, tight end and receiver as a junior, helping North Cobb to a 9-3 record and No. 7 ranking in the state by MaxPreps … burst onto the scene in the 2022 state playoffs when he had three rushes for 180 yards in one game … shared the backfield in 2021 and 2022 with Benjamin Hall, who went on to play at Michigan … helped team to a 10-2 record and a No. 6 state ranking as a sophomore … played for Shane Queen at North Cobb … also competed in track, posting a personal best of 10.84 in the 100-meter and 22.23 in the 200-meter in competition … recorded a personal-best 19’7” long jump. Personal: Born March 1, 2006 ... committed to Clemson on his 17th birthday, March 1, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … name pronounced “ee-ZOMM-moo-may.” *** Tavoy Feagin CB, Carrollwood Day School Tampa, Fla. HS Coach: Marshall McDuffie In High School: Ranked by Rivals as No. 173 player in the nation as well as the nation’s 22nd-best cornerback and 28th-best player in Florida ... ranked No. 248 nationally by ESPN, which listed him as the 22nd-best cornerback and 33rd-best in state of Florida ... ranked as No. 258 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which ranked him as the nation’s 27th-best cornerback and 37th-best player in Florida ... selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 … recorded 22 tackles despite teams often avoiding his side of the field … added 21 tackles in 2022 and 34 in 2021 … had six pass breakups, one forced fumble and an interception as a sophomore … finished with 22 career passes defensed … played for Marshall McDuffie at Carrollwood Day … also played basketball his sophomore year and averaged eight points per game … ran the 100- and 200-meters in track. Personal: Born Aug. 13, 2005 ... committed to Clemson Nov. 20, 2022 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … his father, Michael Feagin, played at Alabama in 1995 and 1996 when Dabo Swinney was a graduate assistant coach … last name pronounced “FAY-ghen.” *** Corian Gipson CB, Lancaster High School Fort Worth, Texas HS Coach: Leon Paul In High School: Consensus four-star prospect ranked among the nation’s top 100 players according to On3, Rivals, ESPN and PrepStar ... ranked by On3 as the nation’s No. 51 overall player, its fifth-best cornerback and 12th-best player in Texas ... PrepStar ranked him as the No. 70 overall player in the nation, No. 12 in Texas and No. 7 among cornerbacks nationally ... ranked No. 72 nationally by Rivals, which ranked him as the ninth-best cornerback in the nation and the 12th-best player in Texas ... listed by ESPN as its No. 97 overall player, its fifth-best cornerback and the 16th-best player in Texas … listed by 247Sports at No. 170 overall, 15th-best among cornerbacks and the 27th-best in Texas ...rated by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football as the second-best cornerback in Texas and the 13th-best player in Texas overall ... selected to the Under Armour All-America Game ... ranked as the fourth-best player in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex by The Dallas Morning News ... had two interceptions and 16 total passes breakups as a senior in helping his team to a 9-6 record and a playoff berth … served as a team captain … helped team to a 9-3 record as a junior and helped his unit hold opponents to 15.2 points per game and lead Class 5A in Texas in total defense ... helped Lancaster to a 10-2 record in 2021 … part of a Lancaster program that went 38-12 over his four years … played for Leon Paul at Lancaster … also ran track and has been clocked at 10.62 in the 100 meters ... member of 4x200 relay team that finished second in the state his sophomore year. Personal: Born June 25, 2006 ... committed to Clemson July 22, 2023 ... played his high school career fewer than 30 miles away from fellow Clemson class of 2024 signee Bryant Wesco Jr. … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … name pronounced “CORE-ee-ehn.” *** Ashton Hampton CB, Florida State University High School Tallahassee, Fla. HS Coach: Jarrod Hickman In High School: Ranked by On3 at No. 22 in its “athlete” designation ... All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar ... helped Florida State University High School to a 10-3 record in 2023 … outstanding defensive back and receiver who finished his high school career with 115 receptions for 1,797 yards and 21 touchdowns ... posted at least one reception in 39 of his 43 career games, including 28 straight over his last two seasons ... averaged 15.6 yards per catch for his career ... recorded 92 career tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six interceptions over his 43 games ... in 2023, accrued 53 receptions for 873 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games on offense while adding 64 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and nine passes defensed on defense ... recorded three 100-yard receiving games in 2023, including one game with six catches for 163 yards ... selected as a team captain … as a junior in 2022, notched 35 catches for 696 yards, a career-best 19.9 yards per catch, with nine touchdowns on offense ... added 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and one interception that season ... had a career-high 71 tackles as a sophomore in 2021 along with 27 catches for 228 yards and two scores on offense … played for Jarrod Hickman at FSU High School … also played high school basketball for two years. Personal: Born Jan. 9, 2006 ... committed to Clemson July 15, 2023 … his father, Alonzo, is the head coach at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and was an NFL Europe teammate of Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed with the Frankfurt Galaxy ... expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024. *** Nolan Hauser PK, William A. Hough High School Cornelius, N.C. HS Coach: DeShawn Baker In High School: Completed his prep career as the national record-holder for career field goals made (66), breaking the record held by Cole Hedlund of Argyle, Texas since 2013 (56) … rated by On3 as the nation’s No. 1 kicker … ranked No. 2 by PrepStar and No. 3 by 247Sports among his position … went 66-of-81 (81.5 percent) on field goal attempts with a career long of 53 in 51 career games… made 205-of-211 career PATs including 104 of his last 105 ... produced 137 touchbacks on 270 career kickoffs including 59 touchbacks on 69 kickoffs in 2023 ... finished his career with 403 total points ... as a freshman in 2020, made 13-of-15 field goals and went 34-for-34 on PATs for 73 total points ... as a sophomore, made 21-of-26 field goals and went 67-for-72 on PATs for a career-high 130 points ... as a junior, made 20-of-22 field goals and 57-of-57 PATs for 117 points ... converted 12-of-15 field goal attempts and went 47-for-48 on PATs for 83 points in his final season at Hough, earning second-team All-American status from MaxPreps ... also punted his last two years, averaging 39.2 yards per punt as a senior ... as a senior, helped Hough to an 11-2 record, including a 7-0 mark in the conference, and was named the team’s offensive MVP en route to the squad’s No. 7 final ranking in the state … helped Huskies go 14-1 with a 6-0 conference mark and No. 2 ranking in North Carolina in 2021 ... team was 36-6 with an 18-1 conference mark over his last three years of high school ... 2023 team captain ... played for DeShawn Baker at Hough … played for North Carolina in the Shrine Bowl on Dec. 16, 2023. Personal: Son of two Clemson graduates and former Clemson student-athletes ... his mother, Sheri Hauser (née Bueter), was an All-American soccer player at Clemson from 1994-97 and helped the first four teams in Clemson history finish in the top 13 in the nation ... Bueter still holds the Clemson record for career assists with 40 ... his father, Scott Hauser, played baseball at Clemson in 1996 and 1997 and was 6-2 as a pitcher on Clemson’s College World Series team of 1996 ... his sister, Ella Hauser, was a letter-winner on Clemson’s 2023 women’s soccer team that was the first in school history to be among the final four teams in the Women’s College Cup ... born June 21, 2005 ... committed to Clemson as the first commit in his class on Nov. 28, 2022 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … last name pronounced “HOO-zer.” *** Ricardo Jones S, Peach County High School Warner Robins, Ga. HS Coach: Marquis Westbrook In High School: Consensus top 200 recruit nationally … ranked by PrepStar as the No. 106 player in the nation as well as the 15th-best player in Georgia and ninth-best safety in the nation ... ranked by Rivals as the No. 152 overall player in America as well as the 24th-best player in Georgia and the nation’s 12th-best safety … ranked as No. 159 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also ranked him as the nation’s 12th-best safety and 19th-best player in Georgia ... listed as No. 183 player in the nation by On3, which listed him as the 14th-best safety and 25th-best player in Georgia ... rated No. 192 overall by ESPN, which placed him as the 17th-best safety and 28th-best player in Georgia ... three-time all-region and all-state selection in Georgia ... posted 33 tackles and three interceptions in five games in 2023 ... recorded 37 tackles and five interceptions in 2022 ... collected 41 tackles, seven interceptions for 103 return yards and five tackles for loss as a sophomore ... finished his high school career with 111 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 18 interceptions and 33 passes defensed ... also had five fumble recoveries, giving him 23 defensive takeaways in his career ... played some quarterback in 2023 and threw for 159 yards ... also added eight receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown ... played for Marquis Westbrook at Peach County … played basketball and averaged 18.5 points a game over three years ... two-time all-region basketball selection who was an all-state selection as a junior ... 2023 Region Player of the Year in basketball who scored more than 700 career points. Personal: Born Oct. 9, 2005 ... recorded a 3.6 high school GPA ... committed to Clemson June 27, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. *** Adam Kissayi DE, Heritage High School Palm Bay, Fla. HS Coach: Mykel Benson In High School: Listed by On3 as the nation’s No. 287 overall player, including top 40 rankings both among all defensive ends nationally and among players in Florida … ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s 27th-best edge rusher … recorded 35 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and four sacks, for Heritage in 2023 … named All-Space Coast and All-District in 2023 … helped Heritage to a 9-2 record, a district championship and a spot in the state playoff … All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar ... former quarterback who totaled 33 tackles (13 for loss), 8.5 sacks and two pass breakups in nine games at Bayside High School as a junior in 2022 … had two sacks in three different games in 2022, and posted at least one tackle for loss in every game except one that year … added 20 tackles as a sophomore in 2021… played for Mykel Benson at Heritage. Personal: Born Jan. 20, 2006 ... committed to Clemson July 14, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … he and fellow signee Darien Mayo will be among the tallest football players in Clemson history at 6-7 … his father, Mohammed, played semi-professional soccer in Morocco … name pronounced “KISS-eye.” *** CJ Kubah-Taylor LB, Our Lady of Good Counsel Frederick, Md. HS Coach: Andy Stefanelli In High School: Was a first-team All-WCAC selection in 2023 … helped Good Counsel to a 10-1 record, a WCAC title and a No. 1 final ranking in the Washington Post Top 20 in 2023 … credited with 87 total tackles (62 solo), eight tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble as a senior in 2023 … also recovered a fumble in the WCAC championship that set-up the game-winning score against DeMatha and recorded a critical pass breakup on fourth down late in the contest … transferred to Good Counsel prior to his junior season in 2022 and posted 49 total tackles (41 solo) with three tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups and an interception … helped the Falcons to an 8-3 record and a No. 6 finish in the DMV metro area that year … from the same high school as Dorian O’Daniel, a former All-ACC linebacker at Clemson who went on to win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs … played his first two high school seasons at Urbana in Ijamsville, Md. … played for Andy Stefanelli at Good Counsel. Personal: Born March 22, 2006 … committed to Clemson on Dec. 19, 2023, one day prior to the early signing period … signed in the same class as high school teammate Darien Mayo, giving Clemson at least one pair of teammate signees for the fifth time in seven recruiting cycles across the 2018-24 classes … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024 … first half of surname pronounced “KOO-buh.” *** Darien Mayo DE, Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) York, Pa. HS Coach: Andy Stefanelli In High School: Four-star player that ranks among the top 150 players in the nation according to several outlets … named by Rivals as the No. 105 overall player in the nation as well as the fourth-best player in Maryland and the nation’s 10th-best defensive end … credited as the nation’s No. 144 overall player by 247Sports, which ranked him 25th among defensive linemen nationally and fifth among all players in Maryland … listed as the No. 148 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which placed him as the fifth-best player in Maryland and 11th-best defensive end in the nation ... rated by On3 as the No. 231 player in the country, the 26th-best defensive end and fourth-best player in Maryland ... was a first-team All-WCAC selection in 2023 … second-team All-Met honoree from the Washington Post … helped Good Counsel to a 10-1 record, a WCAC title and a No. 1 final ranking in the Washington Post Top 20 in 2023 … credited with 78 total tackles (54 solo), 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and two pass breakups as a senior, earning second-team All-America status from MaxPreps … had 10 tackles, including three sacks, in his first game of the 2023 season vs. Jones … helped secure the 2023 conference title for Good Counsel by deflecting a DeMatha pass that resulted in a key interception late in the fourth quarter; also added two sacks and two tackles for loss in the game … notched 64 tackles (45 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and four pass breakups as a junior in 2022 … helped the Falcons to an 8-3 record and a No. 6 finish in the DMV metro area that year … from the same high school as Dorian O’Daniel, a former All-ACC linebacker at Clemson who went on to win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs … played for Andy Stefanelli at Good Counsel. Personal: Born Sept. 28, 2005 ... committed to Clemson June 22, 2023 … he and fellow signee Adam Kissayi will be among the tallest football players in Clemson history at 6-7 … signed in the same class as high school teammate C.J. Kubah-Taylor, giving Clemson at least one pair of teammate signees for the fifth time in seven recruiting cycles across the 2018-24 classes … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024 … last name pronounced “MAY-oh.” *** TJ Moore WR, Tampa Catholic High School Key West, Fla. HS Coach: Jeris McIntyre In High School: Four-star receiver ranked among the top 100 overall players in the nation by most recruiting services, including PrepStar (No. 13), On3 (No. 33), ESPN (No. 92) and 247Sports (No. 98) ... ranked by PrepStar as the fourth-best receiver in the nation … listed by On3 as the eighth-best wide receiver in the nation and eighth-best prospect in Florida … ranked as the nation’s No. 17 and No. 19 wide receiver by ESPN and 247Sports, respectively ... ranked as the fifth-best player in Florida by PrepStar ... ESPN listed him as the 12th-best player in Florida, and 247Sports ranked him as the 15th-best player in Florida ... selected to play in the All-American Game on NBC and was named as one of five finalists for the organization’s Offensive Player of the Year honor... consistent receiver who posted 100 receiving yards in 12 games over his final two years ... recorded 92 receptions for 2,293 yards and 30 touchdowns across his junior and senior seasons, averaging 96 receiving yards per game ... as a senior, posted 50 catches for 1,272 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 25.4 yards per catch and 106.0 yards per game ... scored at least one touchdown in nine of his 12 games ... had 170 yards and three touchdowns on four catches in his final high school game ... accrued 42 catches for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, averaging 92.8 yards per game and 24.3 yards per catch ... notched six catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns vs. King as a junior ... also recorded two rushes for 112 yards vs. Robinson that season … played for Jeris McIntyre at Tampa Catholic. Personal: Born April 14, 2006 ... committed to Clemson June 6, 2023 … his father, Terrance Sr., was a multi-time all-conference wide receiver at California University of Pennsylvania … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024. *** Ronan O’Connell OL, Page High School Franklin, Tenn. HS Coach: Charles Rathbone In High School: Led Page High School to Tennessee’s state championship game in each of his last three seasons ... named all-region all four years of his career and was the Region Player of the Year as a senior ... earned all-state honors in 2023 ... blocked for quarterback Jonathan Palmer, the nephew of former Southern California Heisman Trophy-winner Carson Palmer ... helped Page finish the 2023 season with a 13-2 record and No. 13 ranking in the state of Tennessee ... Page finished with a 38-7 record over his career ... recorded 85 pancake blocks as a junior in 2022 ... listed by Rivals as the eighth-best player in Tennessee … ranked by ESPN as the 11th-best player in Tennessee … All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar, which ranked him as the 11th-best player in Tennessee and 28th-best player at his position ... ranked as the 30th-best player in Tennessee by On3 ... played for Charles Rathbone at Page … outstanding wrestler who finished second in the state in 285-pound division as a junior. Personal: Born April 26, 2006 ... committed to Clemson July 4, 2023 … … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. *** Champ Thompson DT, Gainesville High School Gainesville, Ga. HS Coach: Josh Niblett In High School: Ranked as the No. 288 overall player in the nation by PrepStar ... also ranked as 53rd-best defensive lineman in the country and 55th-best player in Georgia by PrepStar … listed as ESPN’s 19th-best defensive lineman in the class and the outlet’s 39th-best player in Georgia … rated 29th at his position and 46th in Georgia by Rivals … helped Gainesville to a 12-1 record in 2023 … credited with 36 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four pass breakups … played for Josh Niblett at Gainesville … played previously at Meadowcreek, where he was a second-team all-county and first-team all-region selection for its playoff team in 2022 … added 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks as a junior … caught two passes for 11 yards offensively that year including an eight-yard touchdown reception vs. Berkmar … three-time team captain … also played basketball at Meadowcreek. Personal: Born Jan. 26, 2006 ... his father, Michael, was an offensive tackle and a fourth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2000 NFL Draft … finished his prep career at the same high school as All-American Deshaun Watson ... committed to Clemson Jan. 28, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. *** Elyjah Thurmon OL, Bradwell Institute (Ga.) Rienzi, Miss. HS Coach: Deshon Brock In High School: Rated as a four-star offensive lineman by a majority of recruiting services … listed as On3’s No. 224 overall prospect, as well as the nation’s 13th-best interior lineman and the 30th-best prospect in Georgia … ranked by ESPN as the nation’s 19th-best guard and 47th overall prospect in Georgia … projected as a tackle by Rivals, which ranked him as the 23rd-best offensive tackle in the nation and as Georgia’s 36th-best overall prospect … credited with 51 pancakes/takedowns as a senior while allowing only four hurries … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl … named MVP of the Crafting Lineman camp as well as the Big Man 5v5 Lineman Camp … also competed in basketball and track and field … played for Deshon Brock at Bradwell. Personal: Born May 9, 2006 … committed to Clemson during the early signing period on Dec. 20, 2023 strong high school student who posted a 4.2 GPA and was also a member of National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America, Future Farmers of America and Future Business Leaders of America … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. *** Mason Wade OL, Loudoun Valley High School Hamilton, Va. HS Coach: David Bishop In High School: Two-time all-district and all-region honoree, earning selections in each of his final two seasons … prime candidate for all-state honors being announced in late December … selected to All-LoCo Sports and All-Loudoun teams … four-year starter at left tackle who was a two-time team captain (2022-23) and named as the team’s MVP as a senior in 2023 … collected the program’s Warhammer Award a senior for offseason leadership and work ethic … completed his prep career holding records in the bench press, clean and three-cone drill in the school’s 62-year history … helped Vikings to back-to-back playoff berths, including the program’s first home playoff game — and home playoff win — in nine years … led the team to 4,000-plus yards offensively in reaching the regional semifinals … averaged double-digit pancakes per game as a senior according to Loudoun Valley’s coaching staff … ranked as the 11th-best and 15th-best prospect in the state of Virginia by Rivals and On3, respectively … also rated among the top 35 recruits in Virginia by 247Sports (No. 27) and ESPN (No. 31) … played for David Bishop at Loudoun Valley. Personal: Born Oct. 16, 2005 … phenomenal student who holds a 4.0 high school GPA … played rugby growing up … committed to Clemson upon opening of the early signing period on Dec. 20 after initially committing to Duke … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. *** Bryant Wesco Jr. WR, Midlothian High School Midlothian, Texas HS Coach: Doug Wendel In High School: Consensus top 35 player nationally according to all major recruiting services ... five-star prospect according to PrepStar, which ranked him as the nation’s 15th-best player overall and as the third-best player in Texas and fifth-best receiver in the nation ... 247Sports ranked the five-star receiver as the No. 22 overall player nationally and as the sixth-best receiver and fifth-best player in Texas … ESPN ranked him as its No. 25 overall player, as its seventh-best receiver and as its seventh-best player in Texas … On3 listed him as the No. 29 player in the nation, the eighth-best receiver and sixth-best player in Texas ... Rivals rated him No. 31 overall and as the service’s seventh-best receiver and fourth-best player in Texas ... selected to the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl ... recorded 109 career receptions for 1,903 yards, a 17.5-yard average per catch … scored 29 career touchdowns … collected 36 catches for 619 yards and 13 touchdowns in just seven games as a senior ... posted 56 catches for 1,072 yards — a 19.1-yard average — and 12 touchdowns as a junior, including a 93-yard touchdown ... had seven 100-yard games as a junior including a streak of five straight games ... recorded four touchdown receptions vs. Cleburne ... played for Doug Wendel at Midlothian … also competed in track, finishing fifth in the triple jump at the Texas 5A state meet in spring of 2023. Personal: Born Sept. 22, 2005 ... committed to Clemson June 6, 2023 ... played his high school career fewer than 30 miles away from fellow Clemson class of 2024 signee Corian Gipson … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. *** Joe Wilkinson S, Rome High School Rome, Ga. HS Coach: John Reid In High School: Three-star prospect according to On3 and 247Sports … 6A all-state selection by 11Alive News … two-time all-region honoree who was named the 2023 Region 6-AAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year … selected as a Georgia Public Broadcasting All-Star for 2023 … finished his productive prep career credited with 171 total tackles (118 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns and two blocked punts … helped Rome to three consecutive region championships from 2021-23 and was part of teams that compiled a 23-4 record over his final two seasons … helped Rome to an 11-2 record and a region title on the state’s top-ranked defense in 2023 … recorded 98 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, three pass breakups, three fumbles recoveries, a forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns as a senior … also blocked two punts in 2023 … as a junior, was credited with 63 tackles (four for loss), four interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in helping his team to a 12-2 record in 2022 … selected to the Georgia Elite Classic Junior All-Star Game … transitioned from cornerback to safety after his sophomore season … played for John Reid at Rome … also played baseball at Rome … becomes Clemson’s second signee from Rome in a two-year cycle, joining 2023 signee Stephiylan Green. Personal: Born March 8, 2006 … committed to Clemson on Dec. 19, 2023, one day prior to the early signing period, after initially committing to Appalachian State … strong student with a 3.71 high school GPA … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024.