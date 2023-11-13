BREAKING

Avieon Terrell is listed as a starting cornerback after a standout performance versus Georgia Tech in place of an injured Sheridan Jones.
No. 22 North Carolina at Clemson depth charts
by - 2023 Nov 13 17:47

Clemson (6-4, 3-4 ACC) hosts No. 22 North Carolina (8-2, 4-2 ACC) for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday (ESPN).

The Tigers and Tar Heels met in last year's ACC Championship Game, a 39-10 win for Dabo Swinney's team.

Clemson is a 6.5-point favorite for the matchup.

See how the teams compare below in this week's depth charts:


