Night game announced for Clemson-BC
|2022 Sep 26, Mon 11:50-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 8.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Louisville at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
Virginia Tech at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Duke at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., RSN
North Carolina at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., RSN
Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1
Florida State at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1
