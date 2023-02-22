NFL.com draft analyst tweaks projections for Clemson prospects

TigerNet Staff by

The NFL draft stock is up for two Clemson prospects and down for another in the eyes of NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah.

After a No. 10 projection initially, Myles Murphy moved up to No. 6 in Jeremiah's assessment and landing in Detroit.

"Aidan Hutchinson was a home run pick last year, and fellow rookie James Houston IV was very productive in limited playing time. Murphy would give the Lions three outstanding young edge rushers," said Jeremiah.

Another move up comes with Bryan Bresee, who was 31st in the analyst's initial call and now has Bresee joining the Tiger trio in Jacksonville at pick No. 24.

"Bresee battled through adversity at Clemson. I believe the former No. 1 overall recruit's best football is still ahead of him," he said.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and offensive lineman Tyler Shatley are in Jacksonville already.

After a No. 18 projection in his 1.0 mock draft, Trenton Simpson was not featured in the prediction.

Next up in the draft process is the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis come early March.

For on-field workouts in Indianapolis, defensive linemen and linebackers compete on March 2 (3 p.m. ET/NFL Network).