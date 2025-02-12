NFL.com projects Barrett Carter draft spot, strengths and weaknesses

Barrett Carter's likely next step in a pro dream is the NFL scouting combine later this month. NFL.com's current projection tags him as a late Day 2 pick come April, going at the back of the third round to the Baltimore Ravens. That would have him join recent former teammates in Trenton Simpson and Nate Wiggins on the Ravens defense. One AFC executive mentioned Simpson when assessing Carter's draft stock for the outlet. "I think he’s a better football player than Trenton Simpson (third-round LB out of Clemson in 2023). He may not run as fast, but [Carter] just has a lot better feel for the game," said the anonymous source to NFL.com. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein expounded on the draft assessment for the highly productive Clemson linebacker. "Prototypical three-down linebacker who added muscle mass in 2024 without losing playmaking quickness," Zierlein said. "Carter overcomes average instincts and recognition with full-field range and elite body control in pursuit, though there is room for improvement with both his angles and leverage. Carter can play around or off the block and has the agility and reaction quickness for sudden adjustments as an open-field tackler. He’s capable in man coverage and stands out as both a blitzer and a spy for mobile quarterbacks. Carter’s demeanor, versatility and athletic profile give him a good chance of becoming a quality starter as a run-and-chase Will linebacker." NFL.com's profile on Carter: Strengths *Prototypical range and athleticism to patrol across the field. *Has skill set to stack up impact plays around and behind the line of scrimmage. *Good stick-and-move hands and short-area quicks to elude blocks. *Outstanding pacing and change-of-direction talent when pursuing in space. *Agile with a twitchy burst to close distance to tackle in short spaces. *Standout blitzer and an ideal quarterback spy. *Enough coverage talent to run and carry backs in space. Weaknesses *Instincts and diagnosis success are just average. *Needs to play with more consistent pursuit angles to the ball. *Impatience leads to overflow and loss of run fits. *Slows feet into contact instead of running feet through tackles. *Inconsistent to swoop in and challenge lead blocks with violence. Carter ranked 10th on the Tiger defense in PFF grade (68.5; min. 150 snaps), with the second-best mark in run defense (82.7) and among the better pass rush grades (70.5) but assessed a starter-low grade in coverage (47.9). It was a two-year downtrend in PFF grade with a 70.6 mark in 2023 from an 81.4 grade in a standout sophomore season in 2022. NFL combine defensive linemen/linebacker drills are on February 27th, starting at 3 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

